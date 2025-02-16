How to watch today's UAB Blazers vs South Florida Bulls NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UAB vs South Florida NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

On Sunday, the South Florida Bulls (12-13) hit the road to take on the UAB Blazers (15-9) at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Bulls have shown flashes of promise throughout the season but have struggled to maintain consistency, recently slipping below the .500 mark. They opened the campaign 5-6, suffering defeats against Florida, Charleston, Middle Tennessee, Loyola, Utah State, and Bethune-Cookman while securing wins over AR-Pine Bluff, West Georgia, Portland, Wright State, and Stetson. After putting together a four-game winning streak against East Texas A&M, Webber International, East Carolina, and Wichita State, South Florida has stumbled, going just 3-7 over their last 10 outings. Their victories in that span came against Tulsa, Rice, and Temple, while they fell short against Tulane, UAB, Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Wichita State, and Memphis. That puts them at 12-13 through their first 25 games.

The Blazers, meanwhile, had a rocky start, going 7-7 in their first 14 matchups. They dropped games to Vermont, High Point, Longwood, Illinois State, Middle Tennessee, Arkansas State, and North Texas but managed to pick up wins over Southern Miss, SE Louisiana, Auburn-Montgomery, Louisiana, Prairie View, Alabama A&M, and Alcorn State. However, UAB has been red-hot lately, winning eight of their last 10 games, with their only setbacks coming against Memphis and East Carolina. During this impressive stretch, they have taken down Tulsa, Tulane, Florida Atlantic, South Florida, UTSA, Tulsa, Charlotte, and North Texas, improving to 15-9 through 24 games.

UAB Blazers vs South Florida Bulls: Date and tip-off time

The UAB Blazers and the South Florida Bulls will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Date Sunday, February 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Bartow Arena Location Birmingham, Alabama

How to watch UAB Blazers vs South Florida Bulls on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UAB Blazers vs. the South Florida Bulls on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to UAB Blazers vs South Florida Bulls play-by-play commentary on radio

UAB Blazers team news & key performers

Yaxel Lendeborg has been the driving force for UAB, leading the squad with 17.8 points per game. Not far behind is Christian Coleman, who chips in 11.5 points per contest. Beyond his scoring ability, Lendeborg dominates the glass, averaging 10.5 rebounds per game, while also showcasing his playmaking skills with a team-high 4.3 assists per game. Over their last five outings, the Blazers have been putting up an average of 78 points per game, keeping their offensive tempo high.

South Florida Bulls news & key performers

For South Florida, Jamille Reynolds has been their go-to option, pacing the team with 12.5 points per game. Jayden Reid isn’t far behind, contributing 12 points per contest, making him the second-leading scorer. Reynolds also controls the boards, pulling down 7.6 rebounds per game, while Reid runs the offense, leading the team with 3.7 assists per game, ensuring the Bulls’ offense stays in rhythm.