How to watch today's UAB Blazers vs North Texas Mean Green NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 2 seed North Texas Mean Green (24-7) are set to battle the No. 3 seed UAB Blazers (21-11) on March 15 at Dickies Arena in the AAC Tournament semifinals, with both teams looking to inch closer to a conference title.

North Texas enters the matchup riding a strong stretch, having won four of its last five regular-season contests. The Mean Green finished second in the AAC with a 14-4 conference record and made a statement in their last outing, cruising past Tulsa 77-59 at a neutral site. Their defense was the key to that victory, holding the Golden Hurricane to just 34.1% shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, UAB has been in solid form as well, winning six of its last eight games to secure the No. 3 seed in the tournament with a 13-5 AAC record. The Blazers are coming off an impressive 94-77 win over East Carolina, dominating the boards with a 43-29 rebounding advantage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the UAB Blazers vs. the North Texas Mean Green NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

UAB Blazers vs North Texas Mean Green: Date and tip-off time

The Blazers and the Mean Green will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Date Saturday, March 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue Dickies Arena Location Fort Worth, Texas

How to watch UAB Blazers vs North Texas Mean Green on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Blazers and the Mean Green on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

UAB Blazers team news & key performers

UAB thrives on its high-powered offence, averaging 83 points per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc. The Blazers are led by Yaxel Lendeborg, who has been a force inside, averaging 17.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Alejandro Vasquez adds 11.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest, while Christian Coleman contributes 11.2 points and 7.2 boards per game.

Despite their offensive firepower, the Blazers have struggled on the defensive end, surrendering 76.6 points per contest. They allowed 77 points in their last game and will need to tighten up on that end of the floor to keep their title hopes alive.

North Texas Mean Green news & key performers

North Texas, on the other hand, is built around its stingy defence, holding opponents to just 59.5 points per game. The Mean Green gave up exactly that amount in their last outing and will need another lockdown performance to punch their ticket to the championship game. Offensively, they average 68.2 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 36.2% from deep.

Atin Wright leads North Texas with 15 points and 2.4 rebounds per game, while Brenen Lorient adds 12.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per outing. Johnathan Massie contributes 8.2 points and 4.8 boards per game, providing valuable depth.