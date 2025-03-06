How to watch today's UAB Blazers vs Florida Atlantic Owls NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UAB vs Florida NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The UAB Blazers (19-10) are set to welcome the Florida Atlantic Owls (16-13) to Bartow Arena for an AAC showdown on Thursday, with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

FAU enters the matchup with a 16-13 record, holding a 9-7 mark in conference play, which places them fifth in the American Athletic Conference standings. The Owls have hovered around the .500 mark for much of the season, opening with a 2-2 record before balancing out at 9-9. They have since won seven of their last 11 outings but have struggled recently, securing just one victory in their past four games. In their most recent contest, FAU took on South Florida and built a nine-point halftime lead. They managed to maintain control throughout, never relinquishing their advantage, and closed out a 69-63 win.

UAB, meanwhile, holds a 19-10 overall record with a strong 12-4 standing in AAC play, positioning them third in the conference. The Blazers had a slow start, going 4-6 early on, but quickly turned things around by winning 10 of their next 12 games before falling to East Carolina. Since that loss, they have won four of their last five. In their latest outing against Memphis, UAB led by six points at halftime, but the game remained tightly contested. With five minutes left, the score was tied before Memphis pulled away with a decisive 15-8 run, handing UAB an 88-81 defeat.

UAB Blazers vs Florida Atlantic Owls: Date and tip-off time

The UAB Blazers and the Atlantic Owls will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Date Thursday, March 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Bartow Arena Location Birmingham, Alabama

How to watch UAB Blazers vs Florida Atlantic Owls on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UAB Blazers vs. the Florida Atlantic Owls on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to UAB Blazers vs Florida Atlantic Owls play-by-play commentary on radio

Senior forward Yaxel Lendeborg has been a standout in conference play, surpassing the 20-point mark in three of his last six outings while maintaining an impressive 17.3 PPG average. Senior guard Alejandro Vazquez delivered a standout performance against Wichita State last week, tallying 29 points, and is averaging 11.6 PPG on 41% shooting.

Senior forward Christian Coleman has reached double figures in three of his last five games, posting 11 points in his last outing while shooting at a 52% clip and averaging 11.4 PPG. Meanwhile, junior guard Efram Johnson has scored 11 or fewer points in four of his past five appearances, contributing 9.4 PPG overall.

Florida Atlantic Owls news & key performers

Sophomore forward Kaleb Glenn has been a key contributor, posting at least 15 points in four of his last five appearances and averaging 12.9 PPG this season. Junior forward Tre Carroll, who recently put up 20 points against Memphis, is averaging 12.1 PPG.

On FAU’s side, junior forward Baba Miller has displayed consistency on the defensive end while averaging 11 PPG and 6.8 RPG. Junior guard Leland Walker has been in good form, scoring at least 11 points in each of his last five games and averaging 9.6 PPG.