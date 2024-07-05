How to watch today's Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Minnesota Twins host the Houston Astros in a thrilling MLB matchup on July 05, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET.
Jose Miranda had a fantastic game as the Twins defeated the Tigers 12-3 on Thursday. He finished with five hits.
The Twins have a 49-38 overall record and a 25-17 record at home. They have performed particularly well in games where they score five runs or more, with a 36-6 record.
However, the Astros are 21-23 on the road and have an overall record of 45-42. Houston's batters have a combined batting average of.264, which leads the AL.
This season, this will be the fourth time that these two teams will face each other.
Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch Time
The epic MLB battle between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros will take place on July 05, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET, at Target Field, in Minneapolis, MN, USA.
|Date
|July 05, 2024
|Time
|8:10 pm ET
|Venue
|Target Field
|Location
|Minneapolis, MN
How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros live on MLB.tv television network and ESPN+ Streaming platform.
Additionally, local fans can enjoy this matchup by tuning into local TV Channels - SCHN and BSN.
Minnesota Twins Team News
Due to back pain, 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff is placed on the 10-day injured list.
INF Royce Lewis joins Alex with an abductor strain.
RHP Chris Paddack is out for 15 days with an arm injury.
Houston Astros Team News
Due to a left hip flexor strain, the Houston Astros placed C Victor Caratini on the 10-day injured list.
RHP Justin Verlander is sidelined for 15 days because of his neck injury.
Another RHP Jake Bloss joins Justin with a shoulder injury.
Head-to-Head Records
Here's the result of the last five matchups between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros in the MLB:
|Date
|Results
|June 02, 2024
|Astros 3-4 Twins
|June 02, 2024
|Astros 5-2 Twins
|June 01, 2024
|Astros 1-6 Twins
|Oct 12, 2023
|Twins 2-3 Astros
|Oct 11, 2023
|Twins 1-9 Astros