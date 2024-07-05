How to watch today's Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know more about the MLB matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros.

The Minnesota Twins host the Houston Astros in a thrilling MLB matchup on July 05, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET.

Jose Miranda had a fantastic game as the Twins defeated the Tigers 12-3 on Thursday. He finished with five hits.

The Twins have a 49-38 overall record and a 25-17 record at home. They have performed particularly well in games where they score five runs or more, with a 36-6 record.

However, the Astros are 21-23 on the road and have an overall record of 45-42. Houston's batters have a combined batting average of.264, which leads the AL.

This season, this will be the fourth time that these two teams will face each other.

Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB battle between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros will take place on July 05, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET, at Target Field, in Minneapolis, MN, USA.

Date July 05, 2024 Time 8:10 pm ET Venue Target Field Location Minneapolis, MN

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros live on MLB.tv television network and ESPN+ Streaming platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this matchup by tuning into local TV Channels - SCHN and BSN.

Minnesota Twins Team News

Due to back pain, 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff is placed on the 10-day injured list.

INF Royce Lewis joins Alex with an abductor strain.

RHP Chris Paddack is out for 15 days with an arm injury.

Houston Astros Team News

Due to a left hip flexor strain, the Houston Astros placed C Victor Caratini on the 10-day injured list.

RHP Justin Verlander is sidelined for 15 days because of his neck injury.

Another RHP Jake Bloss joins Justin with a shoulder injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five matchups between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros in the MLB: