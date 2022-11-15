Turkey vs Scotland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Turkey against Scotland on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Turkey are set to host Scotland in an international friendly on Wednesday at the Diyarbakir Stadium. Both teams have failed to qualify for the World Cup and there is a strong possibility that their managers will try out a few things as part of the preparations for Euro 2024 Qualification, which will begin in March next year.

Portugal eliminated Turkey in the World Cup playoffs but they returned strongly in the UEFA Nations League and topped their group to gain promotion to League B. However, they are winless in their last two matches and manager Stefan Kuntz will be a man under pressure if he fails to halt that run.

Meanwhile, Scotland also progressed to the next tier (League A) after coming out as group leaders. They are unbeaten in their last four matches, winning three and drawing once.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Turkey vs Scotland date & kick-off time

Game: Turkey vs Scotland Date: November 16, 2022 Kick-off: 5:00 pm BST / 12:00 pm ET / 10:30 pm IST Venue: Diyarbakir Stadium, Turkey.

How to watch Turkey vs Scotland on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on TV on Espn+.

In the U.K. the Sky Sports network is showing the game on TV, with a live stream available through Sky GO Extra. The match will not be available in India.

Turkey team news and squad

Kuntz is likely to hand several international debuts to uncapped players in the upcoming friendly. Tayyip Sanuc, Samet Akaydin, Onur Bulut, Emirhan Ilkhan and Arda Guler are likely to be the five men to grab maiden international caps.

Getafe's Enes Unal is expected to lead the line along with Marseille forward Cengiz Under.

Turkey predicted XI: Cakir; Celik, Kabak, Soyuncu, Elmali; Kocku, Kadioglu; Kahveci, Calhanoglu, Under; Unal

Position Players Goalkeepers Bayindir, Alemdar, Cakir. Defenders Celik, Elmali, Ozkacar, Kabak, Bulut, Kadioglu, Soyuncu, Demiral, Akaydin, Sanuc. Midfielders Yuksek, Kahveci, Ozcan, Calhanoglu, Kokcu, Turuc, Ozcan, Guler, Ilkhan. Forwards Akturkoglu, Bozok, Tosun, Under, Unal, Mor, Sinik.

Scotland team news and squad

Scotland will miss the services of Greg Taylor, David Turnbull and Anthony Ralston for the match as Celtic have refused to release them for the friendly.

Che Adams and Nathan Patterson have also dropped out from the squad along with Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean.

Scotland predicted XI: Gordon; Ramsay, Hendry, McKenna, Robertson; McTominay, Gilmour; Fraser, McGinn, Christie; Dykes