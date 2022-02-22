Tuchel update on Kovacic and Ziyech injuries after Chelsea beat Lille in Champions League

Thomas Tuchel hopes Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech will be ready for Sunday's Carabao Cup final after both suffered injuries on Tuesday.

Kovacic limped off in the 51st minute of Tuesday's 2-0 win over Lille, before Ziyech was subbed off nine minutes later.

Both are now a doubt for Sunday's clash with Liverpool at Wembley.

What was said?

"I don't know," Tuchel told BT Sport when asked about the players' status. "I should have subbed Mateo Kovacic at half-time so could have had one more change. I have not spoken to the doctor about Hakim and hope it is not serious.

"Today is Tuesday, there are a lot of days to recover until Sunday. We don't like to have that many injuries and more impact from the bench on a tactical matter. I hope they will be ready for Sunday."

What happened?

Chelsea sealed a 2-0 win over Lille in their Round of 16 clash, with Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic finding the back of the net.

The win comes on the heels of Chelsea's successful Club World Cup campaign, with the club having another chance to claim a trophy against Liverpool this weekend.

