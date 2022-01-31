Trending: 'Respect!' - Salah wins fan hearts after Hakimi Afcon post-match consolation
Egyptian captain Mohamed Salah has been hailed by fans after his act of consoling Achraf Hakimi after the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final game on Sunday.
The forward was seen talking to the PSG right-back after the Pharaohs registered a 2-1 win that propelled them to the last four at the expense of the Atlas Lions, who surrendered a first-half lead and bowed out of the competition.
Salah scored a goal and provided an assist - from which Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet scored the second goal in the tense encounter while Hakimi played the whole game.
But it was the post-match talk between the two stars that caught the public eye after the Liverpool man was seen consoling Hakimi.
As Salah and Egypt - who will face Cameroon in the semis - have their dream of winning their eighth Afcon title intact, Hakimi and Morocco - the 1976 champions - will have to wait longer for success in the continental showpiece.
How Twitter reacted to the Salah-Hakimi moment: