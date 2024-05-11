Tottenham vs Burnley: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news,

Tottenham will take on Burnley in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Fifth-placed Spurs are desperately chasing a European spot but have lost four matches in a row. They were beaten by Newcastle, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool in their last four games. Burnley, on the other hand, are involved in a relegation battle at the opposite end of the standings. They are 19th in the standings with just one win in their last five league outings.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tottenham vs Burnley kick-off time

Date: May 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Tottenham vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Tottenham are still without a number of players due to season-ending injuries: Timo Werner, Ben Davies, Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon, Fraser Forster, and Destiny Udogie. Despite these absences, there are no new injury worries following their recent disappointing visit to Merseyside.

Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Emerson; Bentancur, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Romero, Van de Ven, Dragusin, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Hojbjerg, Skipp, Sarr, Bentancur, Bissouma, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Gil, Veliz, Johnson

Burnley team news

Burnley center-back Maxime Esteve had a challenging match last weekend, earning a booking before being substituted due to illness in the first half. However, he has recovered and is slated to start in the upcoming match.

Burnley will also be without Aaron Ramsey, Jordan Beyer, Nathan Redmond, and Ameen Al-Dakhil for the remainder of the season. Additionally, the game will be too soon for Luca Koleosho, who is dealing with a serious knee injury.

Burnley predicted XI: Muric; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Vitinho; Gudmundsson, Cullen, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert; Amdouni.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trafford, Muric, Vigouroux Defenders: Ekdal, O'Shea, Esteve, Delcroix, Taylor, Assignon, Vitinho Midfielders: Berge, Massengo, Cork, Brownhill, Cullen, Odobert, Gudmundsson Forwards: Amdouni, Foster, Fofana, Rodriguez, Benson, Brunn Larsen, Benson, Tresor, Odobert, Agyei

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/01/24 Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 0 Burnley FA Cup 02/09/23 Burnley 2 - 5 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 15/05/22 Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 0 Burnley Premier League 24/02/22 Burnley 1 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 28/10/21 Burnley 0 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur League Cup

