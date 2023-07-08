Toronto vs St Louis City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Toronto and St. Louis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St Louis City will travel to Canada for the first time in their MLS history to take on a struggling Toronto team at BMO Field on Saturday.

The Reds' winless streak has now reached seven games after losing 4-0 to Orlando City earlier this week, while St. Louis has won back-to-back games after blanking the Colorado Rapids 2-0 on Canada Day.

Terry Dunfield has coached Toronto for two games in an interim capacity, and so far, the squad has played just as poorly under his direction as it did under departing coach Bob Bradley, scoring zero goals since the former TFC midfielder assumed the reins. Toronto enters this match with a four-game losing run and little to no offensive activity.

Despite having played two more games than the team behind them, Inter Miami, the Reds will enter this match in second-to-last place in the Eastern Conference with 19 points.

Just as we've seen throughout their first season, St Louis has fought back and displayed great resiliency after suffering a 4-game winless drought, defeating the Quakes 2-1, winning back-to-back matches, and moving into first place in the Western Conference, three points ahead of the Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles FC.

With 14 games remaining, Bradley Carnell's team has the second-most goals in MLS (39) and the best goal differential (+15), and they appear to be in a position to at least make the postseason.

They have lost all seven of their games this season when they concede the first goal, and they haven't come back from a 1-0 deficit to win since beating the Portland Timbers 2-1 in March.

Toronto vs St Louis City kick-off time

Date: Jul 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: BMO Field

Toronto and St Louis City face off on Jul 8 at BMO Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Toronto vs St Louis City online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Toronto team news

The injury concerns revolve around Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Vazquez, Jordan Perruzza, Jonathan Osorio, Shane O'Neill, Matt Hedges, Alonso Coello Camarero and Michael Bradley, who could all be unavailable once again. The reds will be without their top scorer, Federico Bernardeschi, who received a red card in the last game.

Toronto FC possible XI: Romero; Franklin, O'Neill, Mabika, Petretta; Marshall-Rutty, Kaye, Antonoglou, Servania; Akinola, Sapong.

Position Players Goalkeepers Johnson, Romero Defenders Laryea, Petretta, Rosted, Hedges, O'Neill, MacNaghton, Franklin, Ellis-Watson Midfielders Osorio, Bradley, Kaye, Servania, Kerr Forwards Bernardeschi, Akinola, Antanoglu, Mbongue, Insigne

St. Louis team news

St. Louis City trio Joakim Nilsson, Joao Klauss and Njabulo Blom will be unavailable for selection. Nicholas Gioacchini has been their top scorer so far with eight goals to his name.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Nerwinski, Bartlett, Parker, Hiebert; Stroud, Blom, Vassilev; Ostrak; Gioacchini, Adeniran.

Position Players Goalkeepers Burki, Lundt Defenders Parker, Pidro, Nervenski, Nelson, Watts, Yaro Midfielders Blom, Vassilev, Lowen, Ostrak, Stroud, Perez, Martins, Sneijder, O'Malley, Pompeu Forwards Gioacchini, Adeniran, Alm, Jackson

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Toronto and St Louis City will face off in any competition.

