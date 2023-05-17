Toronto vs New York Red Bulls: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Toronto and NYRB, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The bottom two clubs in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference, Toronto and New York Red Bulls, will face off on Wednesday in a duel of two teams headed in opposing ways at the moment.

The Reds have had a difficult month, losing 2-0 at CF Montreal on Saturday, while a new manager in New Jersey has changed the Red Bulls' fortunes, with the club winning back-to-back fixtures in all competitions, including beating New York City FC 1-0 last weekend.

Many pundits across the league predicted that TFC would have an MLS Cup or bust campaign when the season began, and at present, it has been the latter, with this team coming off a third consecutive defeat in all competitions, falling twice to their fiercest rivals last week.

During their recent slump, the Reds have frequently been their own worst enemy, with needless giveaways and stupid challenges, including being relegated to 10 men in Montreal three minutes after conceding the opening goal, due to time-wasting of all things.

Three of their next four matches will be played at BMO Field, where the Reds have won their only two domestic matches this year. However, the last time TFC played there in this competition, they were defeated 2-0 by New England Revolution, their first MLS defeat at home in 2023.

Only a week into Troy Lesesne's tenure with Red Bulls, we're seeing a lot more positive signals from a club that seemed out of sorts in the first 11 games of the season under Gerhard Struber.

New York isn't doing anything significantly different than before, but they've just been doing it better over the last week.

They were able to frustrate their state rivals on Saturday, particularly in the second half, by getting the Pigeons off their game and out of sync thanks to some solid midfield pressing, and they were eventually rewarded when a long-range effort took a deflection and sailed over the head of Luis Barraza in the NYCFC goal.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Toronto vs New York kick-off time

Date: May 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: BMO Field

Toronto and New York Red Bulls face off on May 17 at BMO Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Toronto vs New York online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Toronto team news

The injury concerns revolve around Victor Vazquez, Sigurd Rosted, Jordan Perruzza, Jonathan Osorio, Shane O'Neill, Matt Hedges, Alonso Coello Camarero and Michael Bradley, who could all be unavailable once again. Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty will have to sit out for Toronto this Wednesday after receiving a red card at Montreal last Saturday.

Toronto FC possible XI: Johnson; Laryea, Mabika, Curic, Gutierrez; Kaye, Servania, Franklin; Insigne, Sapong, Bernardeschi

Position Players Goalkeepers Johnson, Romero Defenders Laryea, Petretta, Rosted, Hedges, O'Neill, MacNaghton, Franklin, Ellis-Watson Midfielders Osorio, Bradley, Kaye, Servania, Kerr Forwards Bernardeschi, Akinola, Antanoglu, Mbongue, Insigne

New York Red Bulls team news

Yet again, Steven Sserwadda is unlikely to feature because of a knee strain, Matt Nocita and Serge Ngoma are recovering from sore hamstrings and Lewis Morgan remains sidelined due to a hip injury. Dante Vanzeir is suspended and will be available in two games.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; D. Nealis, Reid, Harper, Tolkin; Edelman, Stroud; Manoel, Yearwood, Fernandez; Barlow

Position Players Goalkeepers Miguel, Carlos Defenders Tolkin, Reyes, Duncan, S. Nealis, D. Nealis, Ndam Midfielders Casseres, Morgan, Luquinhas, Carmona, Amaya, Fernandez, Stroud Forwards Manoel, Burke, Harper

Head-to-Head Record

In their last five games, Toronto has had a slight over New York Red Bulls with two wins to the Bulls' one win. There have been 20 goals scored throughout these matches.

