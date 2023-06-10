Toronto vs Nashville: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Toronto and Nashville, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When Nashville SC visit BMO Field on Saturday to play Toronto, they will have the opportunity to match their longest streak of victories in club history.

Last weekend, TFC came within seconds of winning their first MLS road game only to draw 1-1 with Minnesota United, while the Boys In Gold extended their unbeaten streak to eight games with a 2-1 triumph against Dallas.

A club that has put a lot into this season but hasn't seen much of a return on that investment must feel encouraged by picking up at least a point in three straight games given everything that has happened in Toronto over the previous few weeks.

Even if the club's star players have performed well in recent games, they are limited in what they can do, and at present, a lack of depth throughout the roster appears to be holding the team back.

The Reds' stalemate with Minnesota marked the fifth occasion in 2023 that Bob Bradley's team has conceded goals after leading in the second half; they have now dropped 11 games this season from winning positions.

Nashville has been constructed to defend since joining the league in 2020, and they've counterbalanced that with a talented striker who has led the team's offence.

The Boys in Gold are now on a four-game winning streak in league play, which is tied for the longest in franchise history. Gary Smith has used this formula in the past, and it is working this year as well.

While their defence continues to be the strength of the team, this group has started to score more frequently recently, tallying goals in nine straight league games, including five on the road.

Nashville has recently been gaining points in a difficult manner, winning two of their previous three games after giving up the opening goal.

Toronto vs Nashville kick-off time

Date: Jun 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: BMO Field

Toronto and Nashville face off on Jun 10 at BMO Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Toronto vs Nashville online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Toronto team news

The injury concerns revolve around Victor Vazquez, Jordan Perruzza, Jonathan Osorio, Shane O'Neill, Matt Hedges, Alonso Coello Camarero and Michael Bradley, who could all be unavailable once again. Sigurd Rosted will likely return to the squad having recovered from his injury.

Toronto FC possible XI: Johnson; Laryea, Mabika, Curic, Gutierrez; Kaye, Servania, Franklin; Insigne, Sapong, Bernardeschi.

Position Players Goalkeepers Johnson, Romero Defenders Laryea, Petretta, Rosted, Hedges, O'Neill, MacNaghton, Franklin, Ellis-Watson Midfielders Osorio, Bradley, Kaye, Servania, Kerr Forwards Bernardeschi, Akinola, Antanoglu, Mbongue, Insigne

Nashville team news

Nashville SC will once again be without Nick DePuy who is yet to feature for the Music this season.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Moore, McNaughton, Maher, Lovitz; McCarty, Godoy, Muyi, Mukhtar; Shaffelburg, Bunbury.

Position Players Goalkeepers Willis, Pannico Defenders Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz, Wyke, Bauer, Longmire, Moore Midfielders Gregus, Godoy, Shaffelburg, Picault, McCarty, Muyl, Perry, Washington, Haakenson, Leal Forwards Mukhtar, Zubak, Banbury

Head-to-Head Record

In their last five games, Toronto has had a slight edge with two wins to the Music's one win. There have been 17 goals scored throughout these matches.

