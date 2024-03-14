How to watch today's Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about today's Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers NHL game.

The Philadelphia Flyers and Toronto Maple Leafs are set to square off in a highly anticipated NHL Eastern Conference match-up. The action will take place at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania's famous Wells Fargo Center on March 14, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. EDT/4:30 p.m. PT.

Expectations are high for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have defeated the Flyers in their last three meetings and are starting as favorites. Fans can anticipate a hotly contested game on the ice when the Maple Leafs, with a recent record of three wins and two defeats, take on the Flyers, who have two wins and three losses. GOAL brings you everything you need for tonight's NHL fixture, including kick-off time, team news, and more.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers: Date & puck drop time

On Thursday, March 14, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Philadelphia Flyers will face off at the Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:30 p.m. EDT/4:30 p.m. PT.

Date Thursday, March 14 Kick-off Time 7:30 p.m. EDT / 4:30 p.m. PT Arena Wells Fargo Center Location Philadelphia, PA, USA

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers on TV & stream live online

There are several ways to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers game live on TV or online. Tune in to ESPN+ and Hulu to watch the Maple Leafs and the Flyers take the ice.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers Team News

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Due to a lower-body injury, Marner is not expected to play against Philadelphia on Thursday. Further altering the lineup for the forthcoming game is the news that Giordano has been placed on long-term injured reserve after suffering a concussion.

The Toronto Maple Leafs face difficulties ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Flyers because of these absences, underscoring the necessity for the team to adjust and come together in the absence of important players.

Philadelphia Flyers team news

The Flyers' defensive lineup is noticeably lacking without Jamie Drysdale, Nick Seeler, and Rasmus Ristolainen because of their individual ailments.

The team must rely on depth and versatility to make up for this loss. Their injuries occur at a crucial time, making it even more crucial for them to stay strong and together as they take on the formidable Toronto Maple Leafs team.

Despite the difficulties, the Flyers are committed to overcoming them and giving a passionate performance at the Wells Fargo Center in front of their home audience.

Recent results

Flyers recent results

Date Opposition results March 10 2024 Tampa Bay Lightning (Away) L(0-7) March 08 2024 Florida Panthers (Away) W(2-1) March 05 2024 St. Louis Blues (Home) L(1-2) March 03 2024 Ottawa Senators (Home) W(4-2) March 02 2024 Washington Capitals (Away) L(2-5)

Maple Leaf's recent results

Date Opposition Results March 10 2024 Montreal Canadiens (Away) W(3-2) March 08 2024 Boston Bruins (Away) L(1-4) March 07 2024 Buffalo Sabres (Home) W(2-1) March 05 2024 Boston Bruins (Home) L(1-4) March 03 2024 New York Rangers (Home) W(4-3)

