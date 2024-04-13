Torino vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Torino and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will look to make it three straight Serie A wins when they visit city rivals Torino in the latest edition of Derby della Mole on Saturday evening.

The Bianconeri come into Sunday’s clash off the back of a 1-0 win over Fiorentina in their most recent Serie A fixture, as Federico Gatti's first-half strike proved to be the difference. The result helped them tighten their grip on third place, currently sitting four points ahead of Bologna, but behind both Milan clubs.

Torino, meanwhile, are trying to make a late push for a European finish as they sit ninth on the table, six points off the top six.

Torino vs Juventus kick-off time

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm EST Venue: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

The Serie A match between Torino and Juventus will be played at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm EST on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Torino vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The Serie A clash between Torino and Juventus will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US. Fans can go to GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates of the Serie A clash.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Torino team news

Koffi Djidji, Perr Schuurs, Gvidas Gineitis and Pietro Pellegri remain in the treatment room, but head coach Ivan Juric has no fresh injury concerns otherwise.

Torino possible XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Tameze, Buongiorno, Rodriguez; Bellanova, Linetty, Ricci, Lazaro; Vlasic; Sanabria, Zapata.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Milinkovic-Savic, Popa, Gemello, Passador Defenders: Boungiorno, Rodriguez, Sazonov, Djidji Midfielders: Linetty, Gineitis, Bellanova, Lazaro, Vojvoda, Masina Forwards: Sanabria, Zapata, Pellegri, Okereke, Vlasic, Kabic

Juventus team news

Despite boasting just 25% possession in the last game, Juventus boss Max Allegri is not expected to make many changes to his starting lineup this weekend.

With Arkadiusz Milik still ruled out by injury, Dusan Vlahovic starts up front, having scored 15 Serie A goals to sit second in the Capocannoniere rankings this season.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso, Sandro Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, Fagioli, McKennie, Pogba, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Milik, Iling-Junior, Yildiz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/10/23 Juventus 2-0 Torino Serie A 01/03/23 Juventus 4-2 Torino Serie A 15/10/22 Torino 0-1 Juventus Serie A 19/02/22 Juventus 1-1 Torino Serie A 02/10/21 Torino 0-1 Juventus Serie A

