Torino vs Inter: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Serie A match between Torino and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will lock horns against Torino on the final matchday in Serie A at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

The hosts haven’t lost in six of their last nine home games against Inter in Serie A (W2 D4). However, their latest win against the Lombardy outfit was back on 27 January 2019; since then, there were six wins for the Nerazzurri and one draw (1-1, on 13 March 2022).

On the other hand, Simeone Inzaghi's men will look to snatch the second spot from Lazio by getting the three points. However, for that to happen, the Biancocelesti must lose their match against Empoli away from home.

After winning the Coppa Italia final against Fiorentina, Inter beat Atalanta 3-2 in their previous match and would like to string their third successive win with another victory over Torino before heading to Istanbul to face Manchester City in the Champions League final.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Torino vs Inter kick-off time

Date: June 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm EDT Venue: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

The game is scheduled for June 3, 2023, at 12:30 pm EDT at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

How to watch Torino vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through Paramount+.

Team news & squads

Torino team news

The hosts will miss Valentino Lazaro due to an adductor issue while Pietro Pellegri continues to be sidelined. However, Nemanja Radonjic is expected to be back in the squad having recovered from a minor knock.

Antonio Sanabria should lead the lines with Nikola Vlasic and Aleksey Miranchuk in support.

Torino possible XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Schurrs, Buongiorno; Singo, Ricci, Ilic, Rodriguez; Miranchuk, Vlasic; Sanabria

Position Players Goalkeepers: Milinkovic-Savic, Gemello, Fiorenza. Defenders: Schuurs, Buongiorno, Zima, Gravillon, Rodriguez, Djidji, Singo, Vojvoda, Aina, Bayeye. Midfielders: Ricci, Ilic, Linetty, Vieira, Gineitis, Adopo, Vlasic, Miranchuk, Radonjic. Forwards: Karamoh, Seck, Sanabria.

Inter team news

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Joaquin Correa are injured but Milan Skriniar and Danilo D'Ambrosio will return to the squad after coming back from their respective injuries.

Lautaro Martinez has 99 goal involvements in Serie A and another contribution will help him get to three figures. He will start the match along with Romelu Lukaku.

Inter possible XI: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Gagliardini, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Gosens; Martinez, Lukaku

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Handanovic, Cordaz Defenders: Bastoni, Acerbi, Skriniar, Dimarco, Fontanarosa, Dalbert, De Vrij, Bellanova, Darmian, Zanotti, D'Ambrosio. Midfielders: Brozovic, Asllani, Barella, Calhanoglu, Dumfries, Carboni, Gosens Gagliardini. Forwards: Martinez, Lukaku, Dzeko.

Head-to-Head Record

Inter have won times in the past five meetings, while one match has been drawn.

Date Match Competition 10/09/2022 Inter 1-0 Torino Serie A 14/03/2022 Torino 1-1 Inter Serie A 22/12/2021 Inter 1-0 Torino Serie A 14/03/2021 Torino 1-2 Inter Serie A 22/11/2020 Inter 4-2 Torino Serie A

Useful links