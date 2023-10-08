Tom Brady x Wayne Rooney! Man Utd legend to bring two former team-mates to Birmingham City after agreeing deal to manage Championship club

Two former team-mates of Wayne Rooney are set to join the England legend at Birmingham City.

Rooney set to join Birmingham City

Former team-mates to join him as assistants

Parted ways with DC United after a season and a half

WHAT HAPPENED? Rooney, who parted ways with Major League Soccer club DC United, is now all set to join Tom Brady-owned Championship side Birmingham City as their new manager, according to journalist Aaron Paul. He further claimed that Rooney will be joined by former team-mates John O'Shea, who played with him at Manchester United, and Ashley Cole, who linked up with the striker for England.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Red Devils star left DC United after managing the club for one-and-a-half seasons. After finishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table in 2022, DC United are currently ninth in the league table in the ongoing season with 40 points from 34 games.

WHAT NEXT? Under John Eustace's management, Birmingham have won five out of their first 11 games and are currently occupying the sixth position on the Championship table. They next take on Middlesbrough on October 21.