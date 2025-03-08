How to watch The 2025 Indianapolis Supercross: Live stream, TV channel, and start times

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch The Snow League Aspen 2025, as well as date, start time and full season schedule.

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross circuit rolls into Indianapolis for Round 9, with the action set to unfold at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This event brings added excitement as it marks the first East/West Showdown of the 2025 season in the 250 class, while the 450 riders will take part in a special tribute to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, making this round even more meaningful.

At the top of the 450 leaderboard, the battle remains fierce between Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton, but Ken Roczen is determined to make his presence felt after clinching his first victory of the season last week in Daytona Beach, Florida. The veteran insists he shouldn’t be counted out just yet.

Over in the 250 class, Haiden Deegan stands alone as the only rider on either coast to have captured multiple wins this year. Historically, the Western division holds the edge in total victories, leading the East 34-27. However, with several hungry contenders from the East yet to taste victory, the competition is heating up.

Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action from Round 9 of the 2025 Supercross season at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Supercross 2025 Round 9 in Indianapolis: Date & start time

Date Saturday, March 8, 2025 Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Lucas Oil Stadium Location 500 South Capital Ave, Indianapolis, IN

Supercross 2025 Round 9 in Indianapolis: Broadcast/Streaming Information

Livestream: Peacock

Live coverage of Supercross Round 9 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, begins on Saturday, March 1, at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App. Fans who miss the action can catch an encore presentation on CNBC at 1 am on Monday, March 10.

Before the main event, Race Day Live will begin at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT, featuring qualifying coverage. The night program—including heats, LCQs, and the main events—will also stream live on Peacock starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Throughout the 2025 SuperMotocross season, all 31 rounds will be broadcast across NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports’ digital platforms, with every heat and feature race airing live on Peacock.

Indianapolis Supercross Event Schedule

Qualification

Qualification Time (ET) 250 Overflow Free Practice 12:00 pm 250 West Free Practice 12:10 pm 250 East Free Practice 12:20 pm 450 Group A Free Practice 12:30 pm 450 Group B Free Practice 12:40 pm 450 Group C Free Practice 12:50 pm 250 Overflow Qualifying 1 1:20 pm 250 East Qualifying 1 1:35 pm 250 West Qualifying 1 1:50 pm 450 Group A Qualifying 1 2:05 pm 450 Group B Qualifying 1 2:20 pm 450 Group C Qualifying 1 2:35 pm 250 Overflow Qualifying 2 3:20 pm 250 West Qualifying 2 3:35 pm 250 East Qualifying 2 3:50 pm 450 Group A Qualifying 2 4:05 pm 450 Group B Qualifying 2 4:20 pm 450 Group C Qualifying 2 4:35 pm

Evening Program