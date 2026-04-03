Tjaronn Chery makes a drastic decision midway through the season

It was announced on Friday that Tjaronn Chery is retiring from international football for Suriname. The 37-year-old midfielder will not be making another attempt to reach a major tournament, now that the Surinamese national team has failed to qualify for this summer’s World Cup.

Chery has issued a statement regarding his decision via his social media channels. “It all began way back with Suriprofs in 2012, right up to the national team. It was an unreal dream, right up until the moment we almost qualified for the World Cup,” writes the NEC midfielder.

The veteran continues his account: “I’ve experienced a lot in my career, but my big dream was to go to the World Cup with Suriname. Unfortunately, we didn’t make it. That will always remain a painful moment in my career, partly because I know that dream will sadly no longer be achievable for me.”

Chery is not dwelling on the disappointment and is above all proud of his international career. “What we have achieved with the coaching staff and top players, and how we have put Suriname on the map worldwide, is something to be immensely proud of. From now on, I’m going to enjoy watching the new generation coming through, and of course the lads who are already there.”

Chery’s decision to retire has nothing to do with the passport affair. The midfielder was sidelined by NEC as a precaution, but following a meeting with the IND, he is once again eligible to play for the Nijmegen side.

Etienne Vaessen, among others, is full of praise for the retiring Chery, who played ten international matches. “A man with a big heart. Grateful that I was able to play with you!” wrote the FC Groningen goalkeeper on Instagram.