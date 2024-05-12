How to watch today's Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets NBA Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA match between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets, including how to watch and team news.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are ready to host the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference playoffs in the NBA battle on 12 May 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are ahead 2-1 over the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference playoffs. In their most recent meeting on May 11, 2024, the Nuggets emerged victorious 117–90 in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals series. Nikola Jokic led the way for Denver with an amazing 24 points, while Anthony Edwards took the lead for the Timberwolves with 19 points.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a great overall record of 56–26, and they are a strong force on their home court with a 30–11 record. Currently, they are positioned in third place in the Western Conference.

On the other hand, The Nuggets have shown resilience on the road with a strong 24-17 record and are ranked in second place in the Western Conference standings. They have an amazing overall record of 57-25.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets: Date and Tip-off Time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will square off against the Denver Nuggets in a high-voltage NBA battle on 12 May 2024, at 8:00 pm ET, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date 12 May 2024 Time 8:00 pm ET Arena Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Online - TV Channels and Live streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets on TNT TV Channel and on the Max streaming platform.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Team News

Minnesota Timberwolves Team News

22-year-old player Jaylen Clark is ruled out with achilles issue.

Rudy Gobert's availability is unclear because of personal issues.

Key player Anthony Edwards scores 30.4 points per game and steals 1.6 balls per game.

Denver Nuggets Team News

34-year-old Reggie Jackson's availability is uncertain due to his calf issue.

Key player Vlatko Cancar is sidelined from the team's lineup with a knee injury.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is listed as "day-to-day" because of an abdomen injury.

Head-to- Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets in NBA matchups: