Tigres vs San Jose Earthquakes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Tigres and Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In the 2023 Leagues Cup, San Jose Earthquakes will host Tigres at PayPal Park on Sunday in an effort to secure their advancement to the next round of the competition.

The Tigers are now in first place in the West 1 group of the cup after securing three points. Despite playing one fewer game than Portland Timbers, who are likewise on three points, they are ahead of them. In their opening game, Robert Siboldi's team overcame a deficit to defeat Portland Timbers.

San Jose, on the other hand, were defeated 2-0 by Portland Timbers in their opening game of the cup. To defeat the Goonies, who have had a difficult time staying consistent this season, Evander and Felipe Mora both scored a goal in either half.

Tigres vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time

Date: Jul 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT Venue: PayPal Park

How to watch Tigres vs San Jose Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Tigres UANL and San Jose Earthquakes can be streamed live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Tigres boss Robert Siboldi will have to make do without the services of key player, Sebastian Cordova, who is struggling with a chronic groin injury. Despite coming back from an injury, Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac remains pivotal to Tigres' attack.

Club Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Angulo, Pizarro, Reyes, Aquino; Vigon, Carioca, Gorriaran; Quinones, Ibanez, Fulgencio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Lichnovsky, Reyes, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Lorona Midfielders: Pizarro, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Carioca, Vigon, Ayala, Cordova, Fierro, Fulgencio, Auino, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Lopez, Caicedo

Earthquakes team news

Jamiro Monteiro, Michael Baldisimo and Nathan Cardoso will all be sidelined through various injury problems, with the latter set to miss the entire season due to cruciate ligament damage. All-Star Cristian Espinoza has scored a team-leading 10 goals this season for San Jose and could continue to lead the line for the hosts up top.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Marcinkowski; Rodrigues, Jonathan, Beason; Akapo, Gruezo, Skahan, Trauco, Marie; Espinoza, Ebobisse.

Position Players Goalkeepers Marcinkowski, Ochoa Defenders Mensah, Marie, Cardoso, Beason, Trauco, Thompson, Aegren, Munie, Akapo, Rodrigues Midfielders Gruezo, Espinoza, Judson, Richmond, Monteiro, Yueill, Tsakiris Forwards Bouda, Ebobisse, Kikanovic, Skahan

Head-to-Head Record

This will be their first-ever encounter between the two teams.

