Tigres vs San Jose Earthquakes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

In the 2023 Leagues Cup, San Jose Earthquakes will host Tigres at PayPal Park on Sunday in an effort to secure their advancement to the next round of the competition.
The Tigers are now in first place in the West 1 group of the cup after securing three points. Despite playing one fewer game than Portland Timbers, who are likewise on three points, they are ahead of them. In their opening game, Robert Siboldi's team overcame a deficit to defeat Portland Timbers.
San Jose, on the other hand, were defeated 2-0 by Portland Timbers in their opening game of the cup. To defeat the Goonies, who have had a difficult time staying consistent this season, Evander and Felipe Mora both scored a goal in either half.
Tigres vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time
|Date:
|Jul 30, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|PayPal Park
Tigres and San Jose Earthquakes face off on Jul 30 at PayPal Park. Kickoff is set for 11:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 8:00 pm Pacific Time (PT).
How to watch Tigres vs San Jose Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams
The match between Tigres UANL and San Jose Earthquakes can be streamed live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.
Team news & squads
Tigres team news
Tigres boss Robert Siboldi will have to make do without the services of key player, Sebastian Cordova, who is struggling with a chronic groin injury. Despite coming back from an injury, Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac remains pivotal to Tigres' attack.
Club Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Angulo, Pizarro, Reyes, Aquino; Vigon, Carioca, Gorriaran; Quinones, Ibanez, Fulgencio.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega
|Defenders:
|Caetano, Lichnovsky, Reyes, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Lorona
|Midfielders:
|Pizarro, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Carioca, Vigon, Ayala, Cordova, Fierro, Fulgencio, Auino, Lainez, Quinones
|Forwards:
|Ibanez, Lopez, Caicedo
Earthquakes team news
Jamiro Monteiro, Michael Baldisimo and Nathan Cardoso will all be sidelined through various injury problems, with the latter set to miss the entire season due to cruciate ligament damage. All-Star Cristian Espinoza has scored a team-leading 10 goals this season for San Jose and could continue to lead the line for the hosts up top.
San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Marcinkowski; Rodrigues, Jonathan, Beason; Akapo, Gruezo, Skahan, Trauco, Marie; Espinoza, Ebobisse.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Marcinkowski, Ochoa
|Defenders
|Mensah, Marie, Cardoso, Beason, Trauco, Thompson, Aegren, Munie, Akapo, Rodrigues
|Midfielders
|Gruezo, Espinoza, Judson, Richmond, Monteiro, Yueill, Tsakiris
|Forwards
|Bouda, Ebobisse, Kikanovic, Skahan
Head-to-Head Record
This will be their first-ever encounter between the two teams.