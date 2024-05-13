How to watch today's Detroit Tigers vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB matchup between the Detroit Tigers and Miami Marlins, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Detroit Tigers host the Miami Marlins in a thrilling MLB matchup on May 13, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET, at Comerica Park.

Detroit Tigers are ranked 4th in the AL Central with a overall record of 20-20, and a home record of 9-11, as of writing this. Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins have an away record of 5-14, and an overall record of 11-31, ranking 5th in the NL East.

The Detroit Tigers average 4.05 runs per game, currently ranking them 21st in the league for now. The Miami Marlins, however, are in 26th position with 3.69 runs per game on average.

The Detroit Tigers currently have 36 home runs, placing them 22nd in the league. The Miami Marlins, on the other hand, are in 25th position with 34 home runs, as of now.

Detroit Tigers vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB battle between the Detroit Tigers and the Miami Marlins will take place on May 13, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET, at Comerica Park, in Detroit, Michigan.

Date May 13, 2024 Time 6:40 pm ET / 3:40 pm PT Venue Comerica Park Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Miami Marlins online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Detroit Tigers and Miami Marlins live on MLB.tv and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Local fans can tune in to Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Florida to watch the MLB match between the Detroit Tigers and Miami Marlins.

Detroit Tigers vs Miami Marlins Team News

Detroit Tigers Team News

The infielder Gio Urshela is on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury, and the right-handed pitcher Kenta Maeda will be out for 15 days with a illness.

Additionally, 26-year-old right-handed pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long is also set to undergo Tommy John surgery and will be out for the rest of the 2024 season.

Miami Marlins Team News

Outfielder Avisaíl García, 32, has been put on the 10-day injured list because of a hamstring strain.

Left-handed pitcher A.J. Puk is out for 15 days due to shoulder fatigue. Right-handed pitcher Bryan Hoeing also joins him with a left hamstring strain.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Detroit Tigers and Miami Marlins in the MLB matchups: