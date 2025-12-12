If you logged into Fubo expecting Sunday Night Football or Premier League action, you likely faced an unwelcome surprise. Since late November, all NBCUniversal channels, including NBC, USA Network and Telemundo, have been blacked out on the platform, leaving fans scrambling for alternatives.

Whether it’s the Minnesota @ Dallas showdown on Sunday Night Football or the weekend's English Premier League soccer fixtures, here’s what’s behind the blackout and how to keep watching your games.

Why is NBC missing on Fubo?

The blackout stems from a contract dispute between Fubo and NBCUniversal. Fubo claims NBCU’s pricing and packaging terms were "egregiously above those offered to other distributors."

NBCUniversal counters that Fubo was offered the same terms as hundreds of other providers and accuses the streaming platform of dropping networks at the expense of subscribers.

Negotiations are ongoing, and there’s currently no timeline for when NBCUniversal channels will return to Fubo. The service is offering $15 credits to affected subscribers but, sadly, that won’t bring back the games.

How to watch Sunday Night Football & Premier League without Fubo

If you want to catch this week’s SNF matchup (kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET) or the weekend’s Premier League fixtures, here are the best streaming alternatives:

Peacock – Cheapest Choice

Peacock offers live coverage of Sunday Night Football, Premier League matches, and other NBC sports events. The service starts at just $11 per month for the ad-supported plan, and as an added bonus, Walmart+ members receive a Peacock subscription for free.

DirecTV - Comprehensive Coverage

DirecTV Stream offers a full cable replacement with coverage that includes NBC, USA Network, and regional sports networks. New customers can take advantage of a 5-day free trial, as well as a credit on their first month’s bill.

Sling TV - Best Flexibility

Sling TV’s Blue Package is a budget-friendly streaming option priced at $45.99 per month, offering access to NBC (in select markets) and USA Network. In addition to these channels, the Blue Package includes popular cable networks such as CNN, ESPN, AMC, FX, and TNT, covering news, sports, and entertainment. Sling also offers add-on packages for sports, movies, and kids’ programming, allowing subscribers to customize their lineup. While it doesn’t include every NBCUniversal channel, it’s a flexible and affordable way to stream live TV without a traditional cable subscription.

Other Alternatives

Hulu + Live TV offers over 95 live channels, including NBC and USA Network, making it a strong option for sports and entertainment fans. The subscription also includes Disney+ and ESPN+, which is especially appealing for Bundesliga and La Liga viewers. New users can take advantage of a 3-day free trial to test the service. Similarly, YouTube TV provides access to local NBC stations and USA Network, with free trials typically available for new subscribers.

The Bottom Line

Until the Fubo-NBCUniversal dispute is resolved, subscribers are missing Sunday Night Football (NBC), Premier League matches (USA Network / NBC), Liga MX & international soccer (Telemundo / Universo)

For uninterrupted coverage, Peacock offers the most affordable direct NBC access, while DirecTV Stream and Sling TV are GOAL's other recommended picks.