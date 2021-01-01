'When Busquets is playing, Barcelona work' - Thiago rubbishes debate about former team-mate's influence

The Spain international team mates have maintained a close bond, even though they have been separated at club level

Thiago Alcantara doesn't understand why anyone would challenge the record of compatriot Sergio Busquets at Barcelona.

While the calculated style of Busquets has perhaps led him to be under-rated by some supporters, Thiago sees him as someone who has always made Barcelona better.

The duo played alongside one another for Barcelona early in Thiago's career, giving the now-Liverpool playmaker an up-close perspective of the quality Busquets gives his Liga side.

What has been said?

“You always open the debate and for me there isn’t one,” Thiago told SPORT of Busquets. “I always say it, over time you watch football and become more analytical. When Busquets is playing for Barcelona, Barcelona always work. He’s a great professional. You watch him train and you continue to learn from him.

"I'm not the one to question, just congratulate him and take advantage of it when we are together."

Busquets accomplishments

Busquets has an overflowing trophy cabinet from his 405 league appearances with Barcelona. He's an eight-time La Liga champion and three-time Champions League winner, and won the 2010 World Cup with Spain.

Thiago and Busquets' relationship

Thiago, who is three years younger than Busquets, came up through Barcelona's academy and spent five years as Busquets' senior team-mate. They've also appeared together internationally, keeping them close as Thiago moved to Bayern Munich and then Liverpool.

