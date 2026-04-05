Thiab lashes out at Inzaghi: ‘One player has ruined your system!’

Tunisian Tarek Diab, a former Al-Ahli Jeddah player, has lashed out at Italian Simone Inzaghi, Al-Hilal’s manager, following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Al-Taawoun in Matchday 27 of the Roshen League, directing scathing criticism at the team’s style of play and the impact of this draw on the title race.

With this result, Al-Hilal dropped another two points in the title race, taking their tally to 65 points in second place, level with third-placed Al-Ahli Jeddah, and five points behind Al-Nassr.

In comments made to the Saudi “Thamania” network, Thiab said: “Al-Hilal is clearly struggling in terms of performance and style, and the players’ ability to make a difference.”

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He added: “The poor form isn’t limited to the Al-Taawoun match; it was evident even before the recent international break. Al-Hilal suffers from a clear lack of attacking options, and Inzaghi has failed to devise a new approach.”

He continued: “It is unreasonable for Sergej Savic’s absence to affect Inzaghi’s system in this way; the team looked lost without the Serbian player and was unable to find solutions.”

Thiab emphasised that the Brazilian Malcom de Oliveira was the sole exception in yesterday’s match, explaining: “He had the solutions and the ability to make decisions, unlike the other players.”

He concluded by saying: “The teamwork was good, and he was able to exploit the spaces behind Al-Hilal, as well as crosses and other factors that secured him the victory.”







