How to watch Texas vs Southern NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Southern Jaguars head to Austin on Monday for a showdown with the Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center.

Southern rolls into this matchup riding a wave of confidence. The Jaguars stunned Houston on Sunday, taking down the Cougars 70–62 at the Fertitta Center. That win marked their second consecutive triumph over a Big 12 program this season, a statement stretch that’s quickly turning heads.

Texas, meanwhile, has had a mixed bag of results to open the campaign. The Longhorns stumbled out of the gate with a loss to Duke, but they bounced back in solid fashion, stringing together wins over Lafayette, Fairleigh Dickinson, Kansas City and Rider. While there have been a few hiccups, the Longhorns still look like a team capable of finding their stride as the season unfolds.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas vs Southern NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Texas vs Southern: Date and tip-off time

The Texas Longhorns will face off against the Southern Jaguars in an exciting NCAAM game on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT at Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Date Sunday, December 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT Venue Dean E. Smith Center Location Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to watch Texas vs Southern on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas Longhorns and the Southern Jaguars live on SEC Networknationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Texas vs Southern team news & key performers

Texas Longhorns team news

On the flip side, Texas ran into a buzzsaw on Wednesday when Virginia visited the Moody Center. The Longhorns were outmatched in an 88–69 defeat. Dailyn Swain tried to carry the load with an impressive stat line, 15 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals, while Jordan Pope was the only other Longhorn to reach double figures, finishing with 10 points. Chendall Weaver gave Texas a lift off the bench with nine points and three rebounds in 20 minutes, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Longhorns struggled to keep pace throughout the night.

Southern Jaguars team news

In their last outing against Louisiana Christian, the Southern Jaguars put on an absolute clinic, cruising to a 101–48 demolition at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. Michael Jacobs set the tone with a standout performance, dropping 22 points to go along with eight assists and three rebounds. Cam Amboree chipped in 15 points, adding four assists, five steals and three boards in a well-rounded showing. Off the bench, Fazl Oshodi provided a spark with 14 points, two assists and a pair of steals, helping Southern coast to the lopsided win.