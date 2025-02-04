How to watch today's Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Baylor Bears NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas Tech vs Baylor NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-4) aim to extend their six-game winning streak when they welcome the Baylor Bears (14-7) to United Supermarkets Arena for a 9:00 pm ET tip-off on Tuesday night.

As Baylor prepares to battle No. 22 Texas Tech in Lubbock, there's a renewed sense of confidence surrounding Scott Drew's squad. Their recent come-from-behind victory over No. 11 Kansas was nothing short of remarkable. Trailing by 21 points, the Bears stormed back in the second half, outscoring the Jayhawks 60-30 to pull off an unforgettable win. The Bears' second-half surge, fueled by 58.6% shooting, proved they have the offensive firepower and mental toughness to overcome adversity.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech boasts a 17-4 record and enters this matchup riding a six-game winning streak. However, Baylor's dramatic win over Kansas gives them a psychological advantage as they step onto the court for this pivotal Big 12 showdown. Beyond their shooting efficiency, the Bears also controlled the glass, outrebounding Kansas 40-27, reinforcing their dominance in the paint.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. the Baylor Bears NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Baylor Bears: Date and tip-off time

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Baylor Bears will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

Date Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue United Supermarkets Arena Location Lubbock, Texas

How to watch Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Baylor Bears on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Baylor Bears on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Baylor Bears play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Texas Tech Red Raiders team news & key performers

On the Texas Tech side, emotions ran high in their last outing, sparked by the ejections of JT Toppin and head coach Grant McCasland.

In the aftermath, the Red Raiders scrambled to adjust, turning to Eemeli Yalaho and Federiko Federiko. Though they combined for just five points and 10 rebounds, their contributions proved invaluable. Yalaho’s lockdown defense on the final play of overtime sealed the victory, earning him praise from the Lubbock faithful.

Baylor Bears team news & key performers

Baylor remains shorthanded, with Jeremy Roach and Langston Love both sidelined in the win over Kansas. Even so, the Bears found a way to prevail. The victory was all about grit and determination. After erasing the deficit early in the second half, they saw Kansas rebuild a 10-point lead before launching yet another rally to complete the comeback.

For a national audience, Robert Wright III's performance was eye-opening. While Big 12 fans have been aware of his talents for weeks, his 24-point explosion against Kansas showed he can put the team on his back when needed—especially after fellow freshman VJ Edgecombe exited with an injury.