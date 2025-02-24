How to watch today's Texas Tech Raiders vs Houston Cougars NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas vs Houston NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 5 Houston Cougars (23-4) aim to keep their hot streak rolling as they hit the road to face the No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders (21-6) on Monday night at 9:00 PM ET inside United Supermarkets Arena.

Houston enters this showdown fresh off a hard-fought 68-59 victory over No. 8 Iowa State at Fertitta Center on Saturday afternoon. LJ Cryer stole the spotlight, dropping 28 points, marking his sixth 20-point game of the season while knocking down five three-pointers. Milos Uzan also made a big impact, finishing with 19 points and four rebounds.

The Red Raiders (21-6, 12-4 Big 12) are making waves in the Big 12 standings, boasting the best assist-to-turnover ratio (1.58) in the conference. They also sit second in multiple offensive categories, including field goal percentage (48.2%), effective field goal percentage (56.3%), scoring margin (14.9), and points per game (81.4). Texas Tech is particularly lethal from beyond the arc, hitting 38.4% of their threes while averaging 9.8 made three-pointers per game. Additionally, they rank third in free-throw shooting at 76.6%, having gone 12-for-15 from the line in their last game against West Virginia.

Texas Tech Raiders vs Houston Cougars: Date and tip-off time

The Texas Tech Raiders vs the Houston Cougars will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

Date Monday, February 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue United Supermarkets Arena Location Lubbock, Texas

How to watch Texas Tech Raiders vs Houston Cougars on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas Tech Raiders vs. the Houston Cougars on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Texas Tech Raiders vs Houston Cougars play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Texas Tech Raiders team news & key performers

In their latest win, Texas Tech saw well-rounded contributions, as Elijah Hawkins and Kevin Overton each tallied 10 points, with Hawkins dishing out five assists, tying for game-high honors. JT Toppin was the star in Texas Tech’s dominant 73-51 win over West Virginia, leading the charge with 22 points and eight rebounds. He continues to be a force, averaging 17.3 points and 9.1 boards per contest.

Chance McMillian follows closely, putting up 15.1 points per game while maintaining an elite 45.4% shooting clip from three (64-for-141). Darrion Williams isn’t far behind, contributing 14.9 points per game, while Christian Anderson provided a huge spark against WVU, scoring a career-high 21 points, fueled by five three-pointers. Anderson has been efficient in conference play, shooting 43.6% from deep (34-for-78) while averaging 10.6 points per game. This season, Toppin remains the Red Raiders’ go-to guy, leading the squad in scoring (17.3 PPG), rebounding (9.1 RPG), and blocks (1.2 BPG).

Houston Cougars news & key performers