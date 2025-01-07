How to watch today's Texas Longhorns vs Auburn Tigers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas vs Auburn NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 2 Auburn Tigers (13-1) will aim to extend their six-game winning streak when they head to the Moody Center to face the Texas Longhorns (11-3) on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The Longhorns are coming off a tough 80-60 loss to Texas A&M. Despite being knotted at 37 points apiece at halftime, Texas struggled mightily in the second half, getting outscored 43-23. The Longhorns couldn’t find their rhythm offensively, shooting just 34.6% from the field, a paltry 26.9% from beyond the arc, but managed to hit 85% of their free throws. Tramon Mark led the way for Texas with 14 points and two assists, while Arthur Kaluma contributed 13 points and seven boards.

On the flip side, the Tigers are flying high after a commanding 84-68 victory over Missouri. Auburn built a solid 45-33 lead by halftime and added another 39 points in the second half to comfortably seal the win. Their shooting was stellar across the board, as they hit 57.1% from the field, an impressive 47.6% from three-point range, and 75% from the charity stripe.

Texas Longhorns vs Auburn Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The Texas Longhorns and the Auburn Tigers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Date Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Moody Center Location Austin, Texas

How to watch Texas Longhorns vs Auburn Tigers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas Longhorns and the Auburn Tigers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Texas Longhorns team news & key performers

For Texas, Tre Johnson has been the standout performer, leading the team with 19.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Arthur Kaluma has been a strong presence in the paint, averaging 13.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. The Longhorns have been shooting efficiently overall, hitting 50.6% from the field, 40.4% from deep, and 72.7% from the free-throw line this season.

Auburn Tigers team news & key performers

Johni Broome has been a dominant force for Auburn and is the leading candidate for the 2025 Player of the Year award. His impact on both ends of the court has been immense, and he’s supported by a cast of athletic and relentless teammates who make the Tigers a nightmare for opponents. Broome is averaging a double-double with 18.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. Chad Baker-Mazara has also been a key contributor, putting up 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per contest. Auburn’s offense has been efficient, shooting 51.1% from the field, 37.7% from beyond the arc, and 75.5% from the line.