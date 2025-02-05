How to watch today's Texas Longhorns vs Arkansas Razorbacks NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas vs Arkansas NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Texas Longhorns (15-7) will defend their home court in SEC action against the Arkansas Razorbacks (13-8) on Wednesday at 9:00 pm ET.

The Razorbacks pulled off a massive upset on Saturday night, heading into Kentucky—the old stomping grounds of head coach John Calipari—and leaving with an 89-79 statement win. Arkansas caught fire from beyond the arc, draining 13 three-pointers to fuel the victory and make Calipari’s return to Rupp Arena a triumphant one. Now sitting at 13-8, the Razorbacks have thrust themselves back into the NCAA Tournament conversation and are looking to build on that momentum.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns responded to a tough loss against No. 23 Ole Miss with a commanding 89-58 road win over LSU on Saturday. Playing at the Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Texas delivered a 31-point blowout, marking their largest road margin of victory since 2011. Now 15-7 on the year, the Longhorns have won three of their last four games and are looking to keep the momentum going.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Razorbacks NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Texas Longhorns vs Arkansas Razorbacks: Date and tip-off time

The Texas Longhorns and the Arkansas Razorbacks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Date Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Moody Center Location Austin, Texas

How to watch Texas Longhorns vs Arkansas Razorbacks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas Longhorns and the Arkansas Razorbacks on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Texas Longhorns vs Arkansas Razorbacks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Texas Longhorns team news & key performers

For Texas, Kadin Shedrick led the charge with a double-double, racking up 16 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 6-of-11 from the floor. Tramon Mark had a season-best 18 points, hitting 7-of-12 from the field, including 2-of-4 from deep. Mark also stuffed the stat sheet with four assists, four rebounds, a block, and a steal, delivering a well-rounded performance as the Longhorns cruised to victory.

Arkansas Razorbacks team news & key performers

Arkansas had five players finish in double figures against Kentucky, led by Adou Theiro, who poured in 21 points while grabbing eight rebounds and knocking down 10-of-12 free throws. DJ Wagner also chipped in 17 points, while Zvonimir Ivisic contributed 14 points. All three players transferred from Kentucky in the offseason, making their statement performance in Lexington even more special. As a team, the Razorbacks shot 55% from the field, including a scorching 64% in the second half.