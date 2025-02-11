How to watch today's Texas Longhorns vs Alabama Crimson Tide NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas vs Alabama NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3) hit the road once again, looking to extend their seven-game road winning streak as they take on the Texas Longhorns (15-9) on Tuesday at 9:00 pm ET.

Alabama has been on fire recently, winning nine of their last ten games, with the only setback coming in a surprising ten-point home loss to Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide entered that matchup as 12-point favorites, but with a high-stakes road showdown against Kentucky looming, it’s possible they had one eye on the future. They bounced back in a big way, marching into Rupp Arena and taking down the Wildcats by five points.

On the other hand, Texas hasn't had the debut season they were hoping for in their new conference. The Longhorns have dropped three of their last four games and find themselves near the bottom of the standings. However, they’ve been underdogs in seven of their last ten matchups, going 4-6 during that span, making their recent struggles a bit more understandable.

Texas Longhorns vs Alabama Crimson Tide: Date and tip-off time

The Texas Longhorns and the Alabama Crimson Tide will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Date Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Moody Center Location Austin, Texas

How to watch Texas Longhorns vs Alabama Crimson Tide on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas Longhorns vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Texas Longhorns vs Alabama Crimson Tide play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Texas Longhorns team news & key performers

For Texas, Tre Johnson led the charge with 15 points, knocking down three of his six attempts from deep, while also pulling in a career-high five rebounds and handing out five assists. Artur Kaluma chipped in with 12 points, seven boards, and a season-high five assists. Kadin Shedrick (12 points), Julian Larry (11 points), and Jordan Pope (11 points) all contributed double-digit scoring efforts as well. The Longhorns struggled with efficiency, shooting just under 42 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-point range. They also lost the rebounding battle 44-40, though they held Vanderbilt to 42 percent shooting on the other end.

Alabama Crimson Tide news & key performers

In Alabama's most recent victory, Grant Nelson and Chris Youngblood spearheaded the offense, each tallying 15 points. Mouhamed Dioubate followed up with 14 points, while Mark Sears put together a well-rounded performance, finishing with 11 points, three rebounds, three assists, and one steal. The Crimson Tide completely controlled the paint, outscoring Arkansas 56-36 inside. They also shot 54 percent from the floor, dished out 17 assists, and saw their bench outproduce the Razorbacks’ reserves 31-11.