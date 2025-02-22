How to watch today's Texas A&M vs Tennessee NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas A&M versus Tennessee NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (20-6) aim to extend their four-game home winning streak as they welcome the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (21-5) to Reed Arena on Saturday at 12:00 PM ET.

The Volunteers have experienced mixed results in recent outings. They suffered a setback against Kentucky but bounced back with a victory over Vanderbilt. Looking ahead, they have a challenging slate, with upcoming matchups against LSU, Alabama, and Ole Miss. Offensively, Tennessee is putting up 74.6 points per game, shooting 45.5% from the field, while their stifling defense is holding opponents to just 60.5 points on 37% shooting.

The Aggies have also had their share of ups and downs. They took down Arkansas but stumbled against Mississippi State. Their schedule doesn’t get any easier, as they are set to face Vanderbilt, Florida, and Auburn in the coming weeks. Texas A&M averages 73.7 points per game, shooting 42.3% from the floor, while their defense allows 65.6 points on 39.7% shooting.

Texas A&M Aggies vs Tennessee Volunteers: Date and tip-off time

The Texas A&M Aggies and the Tennessee Volunteers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Date Saturday, February 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Reed Arena Location College Station, Texas

How to watch Texas A&M Aggies vs Tennessee Volunteers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas A&M Aggies vs. the Tennessee Volunteers on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Texas A&M Aggies vs Tennessee Volunteers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Texas A&M Aggies team news & key performers

On the Aggies’ side, Wade Taylor IV is the go-to scorer, leading the team with 14.9 points, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Zhuric Phelps has been a strong all-around contributor, putting up 14.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest. In the frontcourt, Pharrel Payne chips in 9.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, while Henry Coleman III adds 7.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Tennessee Volunteers news & key performers

Leading the charge for the Volunteers is Chaz Lanier, who paces the team with 17.5 points per game, shooting 41.8% from the field. Zakai Zeigler has been a key playmaker, averaging 13.4 points, 7.5 assists, and 2.0 steals per game, while Igor Milicic Jr. provides an inside presence with 10.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Jordan Gainey rounds out the group of Tennessee’s key contributors, posting 10.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.