How to watch today's Texas A&M Aggies vs Yale Bulldogs basketball NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 13 Yale Bulldogs (22-7) look to continue their postseason run as they take on the No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies (22-10) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Texas A&M enters this matchup as the higher seed, but questions remain about their consistency. The Aggies have flashed brilliance, including a statement win over Auburn, yet they also endured a concerning four-game skid late in the season that cast doubts on their March Madness credentials. Their unpredictable nature makes them an intriguing team to watch as they brace for a battle against a Yale squad known for its offensive efficiency.

The Bulldogs, boasting a 22-7 record and a dominant 13-1 mark in Ivy League play, are coming off a thrilling conference tournament title run. They punched their ticket to the Big Dance with a hard-fought 90-84 victory over Cornell in the Ivy League championship, a game in which John Poulakidas erupted for 25 points. Yale carries plenty of confidence into this matchup, especially after shocking Auburn in last year’s tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas A&M Aggies vs. the Yale Bulldogs basketball NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Texas A&M Aggies vs Yale Bulldogs basketball: Date and tip-off time

The Aggies and the Bulldogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 7:25 pm ET/4:25 pm PT at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Date Thursday, March 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:25 pm ET/4:25 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Texas A&M Aggies vs Yale Bulldogs basketball on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Aggies and the Bulldogs on:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Texas A&M Aggies team news & key performers

For Texas A&M, Wade Taylor IV serves as the engine of the offence, leading the team with 15.7 points and 4.3 assists per game. Andersson Garcia controls the glass, grabbing a team-best 6.2 rebounds per game while contributing 5.9 points per contest.

Taylor is also the Aggies’ top deep threat, sinking 2.5 three-pointers per game. On the defensive end, Zhuric Phelps is a disruptive force with 1.7 steals per game, while Solomon Washington provides rim protection, averaging 1.2 blocks per contest.

Yale Bulldogs news & key performers

On the other side, Yale's offensive attack is spearheaded by Poulakidas, who leads the team with 19.2 points per game while adding 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. The Bulldogs also rely heavily on Nick Townsend, their top rebounder at 7.2 boards per game, who also contributes 15.4 points and 3.6 assists per contest. Meanwhile, Bez Mbeng serves as the team’s primary facilitator, dishing out 5.5 assists per game while chipping in 13.4 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Poulakidas is deadly from long range, leading Yale with 3.2 made threes per game. Defensively, Mbeng is the team’s top ball hawk with 1.9 steals per game, while Samson Aletan patrols the paint, averaging 1.5 blocks per contest.