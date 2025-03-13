How to watch today's Texas A&M vs Texas NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas A&M vs Texas NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

For the first time in more than ten years, Texas and Texas A&M will clash in a conference tournament matchup when they meet on Thursday.

Since the Aggies departed the Big 12 in 2012, the longtime rivals have competed in separate postseason tournaments. That dynamic shifted when Texas made the jump to the SEC this season, reuniting the two programs under the same league umbrella.

The Longhorns punched their ticket to this second-round showdown by edging Vanderbilt 79-72 in the opening round on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Texas A&M, which secured a fifth-place finish in the conference, earned a first-round bye.

It's been a challenging debut SEC campaign for Texas, as the Longhorns stumbled to a 6-12 league record—tied with fellow newcomer and Red River adversary Oklahoma—finishing 13th in the standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas A&M vs Texas NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Texas A&M vs Texas: Date and tip-off time

The Aggies and the Longhorns will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date Thursday, March 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Bridgestone Arena Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Texas A&M vs Texas on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Aggies and the Longhorns on:

TV Channel: BTN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Texas A&M Aggies team news & key performers

Texas A&M boasts a wealth of SEC Tournament experience, with five players having logged at least nine appearances in the event. Leading the way is veteran Hayden Hefner, who has taken the floor 11 times in the conference postseason, compiling a 7-4 record. When he suits up on Thursday, he'll join an exclusive group of eight players tied for the most SEC Tournament games played in history.

The Aggies are also one of just three SEC programs featuring a backcourt duo averaging 14 or more points per game this season. Wade Taylor IV (15.2 PPG) and Zhuric Phelps (14.3 PPG) share that distinction with Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr. (17.2 PPG) and Alijah Martin (14.5 PPG), as well as Missouri’s Mark Mitchell (14.3 PPG) and Caleb Grill (14.2 PPG).

Texas Longhorns news & key performers

Texas has been a model of consistency in recent years, securing NCAA Tournament bids in four consecutive seasons. Entering the campaign with lofty expectations, the Longhorns were ranked No. 19 in the preseason polls and backed up that hype with an 11-2 start. However, their momentum faded once SEC play began, leading to an up-and-down conference run.

At the heart of Texas' attack is Tre Johnson, one of the most dynamic freshmen in the country. A consensus top prospect in the 2024 recruiting class and a projected NBA lottery pick, the explosive guard is averaging 20.2 points per game—ranking 15th nationally. His scoring prowess has been even more pronounced in SEC play, where he leads the conference at 20.4 PPG. Johnson has topped 23 points in five of his last seven outings, and with his ability to take over games, he's the type of player who can spearhead a deep tournament run.