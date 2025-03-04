How to watch today's Texas A&M Aggies vs Auburn Tigers NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas A&M Aggies vs Auburn Tigers NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The 22nd-ranked Texas A&M Aggies (20-9) aim to snap a four-game skid as they welcome the top-ranked Auburn Tigers (27-2) to Reed Arena on Tuesday.

Auburn boasts an impressive 27-2 record, featuring marquee victories over Houston, Iowa State, Missouri, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Alabama, and Kentucky. Their only setbacks came against Duke and Florida. The Tigers' success this season has largely revolved around Johni Broome, one of the nation's premier players, who has the ability to dominate this matchup on the road. With a top tournament seed in their sights, Auburn knows the importance of this contest.

On the other hand, Texas A&M enters this clash struggling, having dropped four straight. However, their resume is still filled with quality wins, including triumphs over Creighton, Texas Tech, Purdue, Texas, and Oklahoma (twice), along with victories against Ole Miss and Missouri. While losses to Oregon, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Florida haven't been ideal, the Aggies remain a formidable opponent. If they hope to get back on track, Wade Taylor IV will need to step up in a big way.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas A&M Aggies vs. the Auburn Tigers NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Texas A&M Aggies vs Auburn Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Date Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Reed Arena Location College Station, Texas

How to watch Texas A&M Aggies vs Auburn Tigers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas A&M Aggies vs. the Auburn Tigers on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Texas A&M Aggies vs Auburn Tigers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Texas A&M's offense leans heavily on two reliable scoring options: Zhuric Phelps and Wade Taylor IV. Taylor IV spearheads the Aggies' attack, putting up 15.1 points per game, while Phelps contributes 14.4 points per contest. In addition to leading the team in scoring, Taylor IV is also their primary playmaker, dishing out 4.6 assists per game. However, ball movement remains an area of concern for the Aggies, as they struggle to generate fluid offensive sets and manage just 12 assists per game as a unit.

Texas A&M's scoring output stands at 73.8 points per game, but their shooting efficiency leaves much to be desired, with a 41.8% field goal percentage and a 30.6% success rate from beyond the arc. Despite these struggles, advanced metrics paint a slightly better picture, as the Aggies rank within the top 60 on KenPom with an offensive rating of 116.

Auburn Tigers news & key performers

Auburn's offense has been firing on all cylinders, with six players averaging double-digit points. Leading the charge is Broome, who puts up 18.4 points per game and also leads the team in assists (3.3 APG). The Tigers' offensive efficiency has been a key factor in their dominance, averaging 16.4 assists per game.

Beyond Johni Broome, Auburn boasts a well-balanced attack, making them difficult to contain. Texas A&M prides itself on its defense, but the Tigers' versatility on offense should allow them to break through even in a hostile road environment. Defensively, Chad Baker-Mazara has been Auburn's standout perimeter defender, averaging 1.2 steals per game.

The Tigers have the size, athleticism, and defensive intensity to suffocate Texas A&M’s sputtering offense. While the Aggies have playmakers, their offensive inconsistencies have plagued them throughout the season, making this a tough matchup.