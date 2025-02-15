How to watch today's Texas A&M Aggies vs Arkansas Razorbacks NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas A&M vs Arkansas NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies (19-5) will aim to extend their winning streak to five games when they welcome the Arkansas Razorbacks (15-9) to Reed Arena on Saturday.

The Razorbacks have had an up-and-down campaign, sitting at 15-9 overall but just 4-7 in SEC play, which puts them 11th in the conference. They burst out of the gates with an 11-2 start before hitting a rough patch, dropping five straight games. However, they found their footing again, winning three of their next four.

Arkansas nearly staged a stunning comeback against Alabama, but they fell just short in an 85-81 loss. In their most recent outing, they clashed with LSU in a game that was neck-and-neck at halftime. The Razorbacks, however, took control after the break, dominating the second half en route to a 70-58 victory.

The Aggies enter the matchup with a 19-5 record and an 8-3 mark in SEC action, good for third place in the conference. After dropping their season opener to UCF, Texas A&M caught fire, winning 13 of their next 14 games. A minor slump followed, as they lost three of five, but they have since regained their rhythm with four consecutive victories.

In their latest contest against Georgia, Texas A&M trailed by nine at halftime but came out firing in the second half, going on a 13-4 run to pull even. From there, they seized control and cruised to a 69-53 victory.

Texas A&M Aggies vs Arkansas Razorbacks: Date and tip-off time

The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Date Saturday, February 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Reed Arena Location College Station, Texas

How to watch Texas A&M Aggies vs Arkansas Razorbacks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Texas A&M Aggies vs Arkansas Razorbacks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Texas A&M Aggies team news & key performers

Ado Theiro has been outstanding, topping the 20-point mark in two of his last four outings, including a 21-point performance against Kentucky. The junior forward is averaging 16.0 PPG and 6.3 RPG, making him a crucial piece for Arkansas.

With Boogie Fland out for the season due to a hand injury, the Razorbacks lose a key offensive weapon. Before his injury, he was posting 15.1 PPG and providing a steady scoring presence.

DJ Wagner has been finding his rhythm, scoring double digits in four of his last five appearances while averaging 10.5 PPG. Meanwhile, Johnell Davis has been heating up, topping 18 points in three of his past five games. The senior guard managed 11 points against LSU and is averaging 10.3 PPG on 38.5% shooting.

Arkansas Razorbacks news & key performers

For Texas A&M, Wade Taylor IV has only eclipsed 20 points once in SEC play, but it was a big-time 25-point showing against South Carolina. The senior guard is averaging 15.0 PPG on 38% shooting.

Zhuric Phelps has been inconsistent, struggling to shoot above 40% in four of his past five games. Despite that, the senior guard is still putting up 14.5 PPG on the season.

The Aggies don’t have a deep list of double-digit scorers, but Pharrel Payne has stepped up, pouring in 20 points last weekend before following up with six points in Tuesday’s win. The junior forward is shooting an efficient 65% from the floor while averaging 9.3 PPG.

Henry Coleman III has also been a reliable presence, knocking down 60% of his shots in three of his last four outings. The senior forward contributes 8.2 PPG and 5.5 RPG, providing valuable production inside.