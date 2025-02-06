How to watch today's Tennessee vs UConn NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tennessee vs UConn NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The storied rivalry between Lady Vols basketball and UConn is back on the schedule after a one-year pause. No. 19 Tennessee (16-5, 4-5 SEC) is set to battle No. 6 UConn (21-2, 12-0 Big East) at Food City Center on Thursday.

The two powerhouses didn't square off last season due to scheduling conflicts, but the matchup returns in Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell's debut campaign. The Huskies hold a 17-9 all-time advantage in the series and have claimed victory in the last four encounters.

Tennessee enters this contest fresh off a 76-71 win over Missouri, where the Lady Vols clawed back from an early 12-point deficit to snap a three-game skid. Prior to that, they suffered back-to-back losses against top-tier opponents, falling 80-76 to No. 7 Texas on Jan. 23 and 70-63 to No. 2 South Carolina on Jan. 27. After taking on UConn, Tennessee will hit the road to face No. 6 LSU on Feb. 9.

Tennessee vs UConn: Date and tip-off time

Tennessee versus UConn is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT on Thursday, February 6, 2025 from the Thompson-Boiling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Date Thursday, February 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Thompson-Boiling Arena at Food City Center Location Knoxville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee vs UConn on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tennessee Volunteers and UConn Huskies on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Tennessee vs UConn play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Tennessee Volunteers team news & key performers

Tennessee edged out Missouri, 76-71, this past Sunday. Talaysia Cooper has been the driving force for the Lady Vols this season, topping the team’s charts with 17.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Tennessee has been lighting it up from beyond the arc, leading the nation in both three-pointers made (11.0) and attempted (33.1) per contest. Kim Caldwell is steering the ship in her first season as head coach of the Lady Vols.

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

The Huskies are spearheaded by senior guard Paige Bueckers, a first-team All-American and a frontrunner to be the top pick in this year's WNBA Draft. One of the most lethal scorers in the nation, she’s putting up 19 points, 4.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and two steals per game while shooting a blistering 54.4% from the floor and 42.1% from deep on 4.5 attempts per game. Her ability to create off the dribble, especially with her smooth pull-up jumper, makes her a constant threat.

Freshman sensation Sarah Strong, a leading contender for National Freshman of the Year, is making her mark with averages of 17 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.4 blocks per contest. The 6-foot-2 forward is highly efficient, shooting 58.5% from the field and knocking down 37.3% of her three-pointers on 4.4 attempts per game.