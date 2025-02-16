How to watch today's Tennessee vs Ole Miss NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tennessee versus Ole Miss NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Lady Vols have a pivotal showdown on home turf this weekend as they gear up for a crucial SEC battle. No. 16 Tennessee (18-6, 5-6 SEC) will welcome Ole Miss (17-7, 8-4 SEC) to Food City Center on Sunday.

The Lady Vols are riding high after dismantling Auburn 99-61, while the Rebels cruised past Arkansas with an 89-50 road triumph on Thursday.

This marks the 62nd meeting between these two programs, with Tennessee holding a commanding 52-9 advantage in a rivalry that dates back to 1977. However, the Rebels broke an eight-game skid against the Lady Vols last time out, edging them 80-75 in Oxford.

Tennessee vs Ole Miss: Date and tip-off time

The Vols and the Rebels will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Date Sunday, February 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Thompson-Boling Arena Location Knoxville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee vs Ole Miss on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: SEC Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Tennessee Volunteers team news & key performers

Tennessee boasts one of the most explosive offenses in college basketball, leading the SEC and ranking second nationally with 90.4 points per game. Sophomore standout Talaysia Cooper spearheads the attack, averaging 17.2 ppg. She exploded for a season-high 33 points against Liberty and has notched double-digit performances in her last five outings.

Beyond her scoring prowess, Cooper is a defensive menace, leading the SEC in steals (74) and steals per game (3.08). The Lady Vols thrive on defensive pressure, forcing 23.13 turnovers per game, which ranks 11th in the nation.

From beyond the arc, Tennessee is a perimeter powerhouse, sinking 10.8 threes per game at a 33.6% clip, the highest mark in the country. Virtually every player on the roster can connect from deep, but the dynamic duo of Jewel Spear and Samara Spencer lead the charge.

Ole Miss Rebels news & key performers

On the other side, senior forward Madison Scott is the go-to option for Ole Miss, averaging 12.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. While she isn't a perimeter threat, she is a highly efficient scorer, knocking down 48.6% of her attempts and frequently getting to the free-throw line.

Freshman guard Sira Thienou has quickly emerged as a vital piece for the Rebels, ranking second on the team in scoring with 11.7 points per game while adding 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals, and 2.3 assists. She leads the team in three-point shooting, hitting 38.3% of her shots from deep on 2.5 attempts per game.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Todd-Williams and Starr Jacobs are both key contributors, each averaging just over 11 points per game, with Todd-Williams pulling down 5.3 rebounds and Jacobs dominating the glass with 6.8 boards per game.