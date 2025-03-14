How to watch today's Tennessee Volunteers vs Texas Longhorns NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tennessee vs Texas NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Texas Longhorns (25-6) and the Tennessee Volunteers (19-14) are set to clash on Friday in SEC Tournament action at Bridgestone Arena.

The Longhorns came out of the gates strong but have had their share of ups and downs in 2025. Texas stormed to an 11-2 start before hitting a rough patch, dropping four of their next five to Texas A&M, Auburn, Tennessee, and Florida. They rebounded briefly with a 3-1 stretch that included wins over Missouri, Texas A&M, and LSU, only to struggle again with losses to Arkansas (twice), Vanderbilt, Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia over a seven-game span. However, they enter the tournament on another 3-1 run, picking up key victories over Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, and Texas A&M.

The Volunteers had a dream start to their season, rattling off 14 straight wins before hitting a rough patch in January. A 3-4 stretch followed, featuring losses to Florida, Vanderbilt, Auburn, and Kentucky, though they still managed wins over Texas, Georgia, and Mississippi State during that span. Tennessee found its rhythm again late in the season, picking up key victories over Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, and South Carolina while suffering losses only to Kentucky and Ole Miss.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Tennessee Volunteers vs. the Texas Longhorns NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Texas Longhorns: Date and tip-off time

The Volunteers and the Longhorns will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date Friday, March 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Bridgestone Arena Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee Volunteers vs Texas Longhorns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Volunteers and the Longhorns on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Tennessee Volunteers team news & key performers

In their most recent outing, Texas found itself trailing by five in the final two minutes of the first overtime but managed to force a second extra period before eventually pulling out a five-point win. Star freshman Tre Johnson led the charge with 20 points, continuing his standout season.

Johnson has been the Longhorns’ go-to scorer all year, leading the SEC in points per game (20.1) while also adding 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. The 6-foot-6 guard has proven to be a lethal threat from beyond the arc, knocking down 80 three-pointers at a 39.0% clip. Texas has a well-balanced starting five, with all five players scoring at least 12 points in their last game.

Tramon Mark (15 points) and Jordan Pope (13 points) provided key perimeter scoring, each hitting a pair of threes. Arthur Kaluma, a 6-foot-7 senior forward, is the team’s second-leading scorer, averaging 12.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Down low, Kadin Shedrick (6-foot-11, 230 pounds) adds interior presence with 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Texas Longhorns news & key performers

The Volunteers received significant recognition in the postseason awards, with Zakai Zeigler earning SEC Defensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-SEC honours. Zeigler, a relentless 5-foot-9 guard, has anchored Tennessee’s backcourt for four years and leads the conference in assists (7.5 per game), well ahead of Alabama’s Mark Sears (5.0).

Chaz Lanier, a 6-foot-4 senior transfer from North Florida, has made an immediate impact, earning SEC Newcomer of the Year and Second-Team All-SEC honours. Lanier is a prolific scorer, averaging 17.9 points per game while shooting 40.5% from three with 105 made triples.

Jahmai Mashack, another key contributor, landed a spot on the SEC All-Defensive Team. The 6-foot-4 senior guard is a versatile defender capable of guarding multiple positions while contributing 6.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.