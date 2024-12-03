How to watch today's Tennessee Volunteers vs Syracuse Orange NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tennessee vs Syracuse NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers (7-0) look to extend their perfect start to the season as they host the Syracuse Orange (4-2) on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tip-off is set for 7:30 pm ET, with coverage on ESPN.

The Volunteers remain unbeaten after a dominant 78-35 victory over UT-Martin in their last outing. Tennessee built a 35-20 lead by halftime and clamped down defensively in the second half, allowing just 15 points. The Vols shot 47.6% from the field, 27% from beyond the arc, and converted 80% of their free throws. Chaz Lanier led the charge with 18 points and two assists.

The Orange, on the other hand, improved to 4-2 following an 82-72 win against Cornell. Syracuse led 39-28 at halftime but conceded 44 points in the second half, making the game closer than expected. The team hit 41.1% of their shots, 38.5% from three-point range, and 85% from the free-throw line. Donnie Freeman shone with a double-double, scoring 23 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Tennessee Volunteers vs. the Syracuse Orange NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Syracuse Orange: Date and tip-off time

The Volunteers and the Orange will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Date Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Thompson-Boling Arena Location Knoxville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee Volunteers vs Syracuse Orange on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tennessee Volunteers and Syracuse Orange live on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Tennessee Volunteers team news & key performers

Chaz Lanier spearheads the Volunteers' offense, averaging 17.7 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the floor. The senior guard was exceptional during the Bahamas tournament, dropping 26 points on Virginia and 25 against Baylor.

Igor Milicic Jr., a versatile senior from Croatia, contributes 12.7 points per game on an efficient 61.4% shooting, while also averaging 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Meanwhile, veteran guard Zakai Zeigler has been a steady presence for Tennessee, dishing out 7.9 assists per game—ranking him seventh nationally—and adding 11.7 points per contest.

Syracuse Orange team news & key performers

For the Orange, J.J. Starling has been their go-to scorer, averaging 19.8 points per game, which places him 30th in the country. The dynamic guard shoots 46.8% from the field and contributes 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Supporting him is Chris Bell, who averages 13.5 points while adding 3.0 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game. Donnie Freeman chips in 12.0 points and is a force on the boards, while Eddie Lampkin Jr. rounds out the double-digit scorers with 10.5 points per game.