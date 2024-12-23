How to watch today's Tennessee Volunteers vs Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tennessee vs Middle Tennessee NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Top-ranked Tennessee welcomes Middle Tennessee to Thompson-Boling Arena at the Food City Center, looking to extend their impressive eight-game unbeaten streak at home.

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders are fresh off a nail-biting 67-65 victory over Lipscomb. Despite holding a seven-point lead at halftime (37-30), the Blue Raiders faltered offensively in the second half, scoring only 30 points but managing to secure the win. They shot a modest 38.1% from the floor, 28.6% from deep, and just 59.1% from the charity stripe.

On the other side, the Tennessee Volunteers crushed Western Carolina 84-36 in their most recent game. The Volunteers dominated from the outset, leading 38-15 at halftime and piling on 46 points in the second half to cruise to victory. Tennessee hit 46.4% of their shots from the field, 29.6% from beyond the arc, and converted 85.7% of their free throws.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders: Date and tip-off time

The Volunteers and the Blue Raiders will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, December 23, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Date Monday, December 23, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Thompson-Boling Arena Location Knoxville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee Volunteers vs Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tennessee Volunteers and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on:

TV Channel: SECN

SECN Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Tennessee Volunteers vs Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Tennessee Volunteers team news & key performers

Chaz Lanier shone brightly in last game, pouring in 19 points and grabbing seven rebounds. The 6ft4in senior guard, who transferred from North Florida, has been on fire this season, ranking third in the SEC with 18.9 PPG. Lanier has drained 40 three-pointers at a scorching 47.1% from deep and has scored at least 17 points in his last seven outings. Complementing him on the wing is Jordan Gainey, a 6ft3in senior averaging 12.1 PPG from the perimeter.

In the frontcourt, 6ft1in senior Igor Milicic Jr. provides consistent scoring (11.5 PPG) and leads the team in rebounding with 7.7 RPG. At the point, Zakai Zeigler is the engine of Tennessee’s offense, contributing 11.4 PPG and dishing out a team-best 7.6 assists per contest.

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders team news & key performers

Jestin Porter was the standout performer for Middle Tennessee, contributing 14 points and eight boards in the win. The 6ft1in senior guard leads the team in scoring, averaging 15.8 points per game, and is their most reliable shooter from downtown with 31 made three-pointers at a 38.3% clip. A consistent starter, Porter posted a season-high 26 points earlier this year against USF. In the paint, 6ft9in senior Essam Mostafa anchors the frontcourt, chipping in 13.2 PPG and leading the team with 8.8 rebounds per contest. Mostafa notched a double-double in his last outing with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jlynn Counter, a 6ft 3in senior wing, rounds out the scoring trio, averaging 11.1 PPG after transferring from IU Indianapolis, where he was a consistent double-digit scorer for two seasons.