How to watch today's Tennessee Volunteers vs LSU Tigers NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tennessee vs LSU NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The LSU Tigers (24-1) aim to keep their hot streak alive, looking to extend their four-game winning run as they welcome the Tennessee Volunteers (17-5) to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Tennessee Volunteers vs. the LSU Tigers NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee Volunteers vs LSU Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The Tennessee Volunteers and the LSU Tigers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Date Sunday, February 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue Pete Maravich Assembly Center Location Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to watch Tennessee Volunteers vs LSU Tigers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tennessee Volunteers and the LSU Tigers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Tennessee Volunteers vs LSU Tigers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Tennessee Volunteers team news & key performers

Tennessee is missing senior guard Kaiya Wynn, who is sidelined for the season with a torn Achilles tendon. However, Talaysia Cooper has taken on a larger scoring role, leading the team with 17.6 points per game, which ranks 66th in the nation. Lazaria Spearman was a difference-maker, posting 16 points, seven rebounds, and shooting 66.7% from the field.

Zee Spearman and Samara Spencer also delivered in key moments, showcasing the team’s deep, high-substitution offense. Spearman took over in the fourth quarter, scoring nine of Tennessee's 21 points, including the team’s final four points. Spencer stepped up in the third, rattling off six straight points during a 13-2 scoring surge that proved pivotal.

LSU Tigers news & key performers

Both Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams have been on fire from deep lately. Over her last three outings, Williams has racked up 75 points, shooting 14-of-24 from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Johnson has been incredibly efficient, hitting over 50% from the field overall, including 9-of-16 from three-point range during that same span.