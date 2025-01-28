How to watch today's Tennessee Volunteers vs Kentucky Wildcats NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tennessee vs Kentucky NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (17-3) will aim to extend their impressive 13-game home winning streak as they host the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (14-5) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

The Wildcats have had a strong season, highlighted by marquee victories over Duke, Gonzaga, Louisville, Florida, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M. However, they’ve also faltered against Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, and Vanderbilt. Otega Oweh has been the heartbeat of Kentucky’s squad this season, and his performance will be pivotal as they attempt to secure a significant road win against one of the top teams in a highly competitive SEC.

Meanwhile, the Volunteers come into the matchup with a stellar 17-3 record, bolstered by wins over Louisville, Baylor, Illinois, Arkansas, Texas, Georgia, and Mississippi State. Tennessee’s three losses this season came at the hands of Florida, Vanderbilt, and Auburn. Chaz Lanier has been Tennessee’s go-to scorer, while Zakai Zeigler runs the offense as the team’s vocal and strategic leader. A victory in this matchup would solidify the Volunteers’ standing near the top of the SEC.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Tennessee Volunteers vs. the Kentucky Wildcats NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Kentucky Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Kentucky Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Date Tuesday, January 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Thompson-Boling Arena Location Knoxville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee Volunteers vs Kentucky Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Kentucky Wildcats on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Tennessee Volunteers team news & key performers

On Tennessee’s side, Chaz Lanier has been phenomenal this season, hitting the 20-point mark in eight games. Despite scoring just 10 points in Saturday’s loss, he leads the team with an 18.0 points-per-game average. Zakai Zeigler has been in a shooting slump recently, converting under 40% of his attempts in five consecutive outings, though he still averages 12.3 points per game.

Jordan Gainey has stepped up in recent games, scoring double digits in three of his last five appearances. The senior guard is averaging 11.1 points on 42% shooting. Igor Milicic Jr., meanwhile, struggled in Saturday’s defeat, managing only four points. The senior forward is averaging 10.0 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, playing a key role in Tennessee’s interior presence.

Kentucky Wildcats team news & key performers

Otega Oweh has been enjoying a standout season. The junior guard posted back-to-back 21-point performances in a loss to Alabama and again in Saturday’s game. He’s averaging 15.9 points per game on an efficient 50% shooting. Fellow senior guard Lamont Butler has been less consistent of late, scoring 10 or fewer points in three of his last five appearances. Butler still contributes solid numbers, averaging 13.2 points per game on 51% shooting. Forward Andrew Carr (11.0 PPG) remains questionable for this game due to a back injury.

For Kentucky, Jaxson Robinson has demonstrated his ability to put up big numbers, including a 22-point outburst against Texas A&M earlier this month. However, his scoring dipped to just 11 points in Saturday’s game, and he currently averages 12.7 points per contest. Meanwhile, Koby Brea has struggled offensively, hitting double figures only once in his last five games. The senior guard averages 10.8 points per game.