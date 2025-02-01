How to watch today's Tennessee Volunteers vs Florida Gators NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tennessee vs Florida NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Florida Gators (18-2) are set to battle the Tennessee Volunteers (17-4) in a highly anticipated SEC matchup on Saturday.

Riding high off their dominant 73-43 victory over then-No. 1 Tennessee just weeks ago, the Gators are looking to repeat history when they visit Knoxville. Florida has remained rock solid, holding onto the No. 5 spot in the AP Top 25 rankings for three straight weeks, proving they’re a force to be reckoned with.

Meanwhile, the Volunteers are aiming to secure their fifth conference win but have struggled to assert their dominance in the SEC. Sitting at 4-4 in league play, Tennessee has endured some tough battles, including a loss to this very Florida squad last month. They picked up a solid win over Texas but faltered against No. 1 Auburn over the weekend. Their most recent outing saw them suffer a 78-73 home loss to a ranked Kentucky squad on Tuesday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Tennessee Volunteers vs Florida Gators NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Florida Gators: Date and tip-off time

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Gators will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Date Saturday, February 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Thompson-Boling Arena Location Knoxville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee Volunteers vs Florida Gators on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Tennessee Volunteers team news & key performers

On the Tennessee side, Chaz Lanier has been up and down. The senior guard managed just 10 points against Auburn but chipped in 15 in the loss to Kentucky. He's putting up 17.8 PPG on 41% shooting this season. Meanwhile, Zakai Zeigler has hit a rough patch, struggling with his shot and staying below 40% from the field in five straight games. The senior guard is averaging 12.3 PPG but needs to find his rhythm again.

Jordan Gainey has been kept quiet recently, failing to reach double digits in four of his last five outings. He managed just six points in Tuesday’s loss and is putting up 10.8 PPG while shooting 40% from the field. Igor Milicic Jr. has also had an inconsistent stretch, reaching double figures in two of his last five games. The senior forward is averaging 10.4 PPG and leads the team in rebounding with 8.1 RPG.

Florida Gators team news & key performers

For Florida, Walter Clayton Jr. has been nothing short of spectacular. The senior guard erupted for 33 points in the loss to Kentucky and followed that up with 16 in a win over South Carolina. He's averaging an impressive 17.8 PPG on the season. Alijah Martin has also stepped up in SEC action, hitting the 20-point mark twice. The senior guard put up 22 in the recent victory over Texas and is contributing 16.1 PPG and 5.1 RPG.

Will Richard has been on fire lately, racking up 38 points in his last two outings. The senior guard has been lights-out, shooting at least 50% in five straight games while averaging 13.6 PPG. In the frontcourt, Alex Condon has been a defensive asset, reaching double figures in four of his last six appearances. The sophomore forward is averaging 10.7 PPG and continues to make his presence felt on both ends of the floor.