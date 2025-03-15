How to watch today's Tennessee Volunteers vs Auburn Tigers NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tennessee vs Auburn NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (26-6) are set to clash with the top-seeded Auburn Tigers (28-4) on Saturday in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

Tennessee came out of the gates hot this season, winning its first 14 games before hitting a rough patch that included losses to Florida, Vanderbilt, Auburn, and Kentucky. The Vols managed to regain their footing with key victories over Florida, Missouri, and Oklahoma, but Kentucky handed them another setback.

Down the stretch, Tennessee strung together solid wins over Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, LSU, and Alabama before suffering a surprising loss to LSU. They bounced back by taking down South Carolina and Texas in the SEC Tournament to bring their season record to 26-6.

Auburn, meanwhile, has been one of the most consistent teams in the country, aside from a couple of late-season stumbles. The Tigers got off to a 7-1 start before embarking on an impressive win streak, knocking off Richmond, Ohio State, Georgia State, Purdue, Monmouth, Missouri, Texas, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, Ole Miss, and Oklahoma.

A loss to Florida briefly interrupted their momentum, but they responded with victories over Vanderbilt, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Kentucky. However, they dropped back-to-back games to Texas A&M and Alabama to close out the regular season. Auburn got back on track with a tournament win over Ole Miss, improving to 28-4 overall.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Tennessee Volunteers vs. the Auburn Tigers NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Auburn Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The Volunteers and the Tigers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date Saturday, March 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Bridgestone Arena Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee Volunteers vs Auburn Tigers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Volunteers and the Tigers on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Tennessee Volunteers team news & key performers

Tennessee's backcourt is anchored by Zakai Zeigler, a lightning-quick 5ft 9in senior who was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He orchestrated the offence masterfully in the quarterfinals, tallying 19 points and six assists. Zeigler leads the conference in assists at 7.5 per game while chipping in 13.1 points per contest. His backcourt mate, 6ft 4in senior Jahmai Mashack, is another defensive standout, earning a spot on the SEC All-Defensive Team. Mashack added 13 points in Tennessee’s last outing, while 6ft 10in forward Igor Milicic contributed 12 points in the win.

Auburn Tigers news & key performers

For Auburn, Johni Broome remains the centrepiece of their attack and a frontrunner for National Player of the Year. The dominant 6ft 10in, 240-pound big man leads the Tigers in scoring (18.6 PPG), rebounding (10.6 RPG), and assists (3.3 APG). His presence in the paint is a game-changer, and he'll be a focal point in this matchup. Auburn's backcourt features 6ft 4in senior Denver Jones, who scored 13 points in the Tigers’ quarterfinal win after averaging 10.7 PPG during the season. The team’s top perimeter threat is 6'6 senior Miles Kelly, who has knocked down 72 three-pointers while averaging 11.6 points per game. Meanwhile, Auburn’s second-leading scorer, 6ft 7in senior Chad Baker-Mazara, provides a scoring punch off the bench with 12.9 PPG.