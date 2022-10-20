Ten Hag hails 'magnificent' Casemiro & insists £70m man has given Man Utd what they 'needed'

Erik ten Hag has hailed Casemiro's ''magnificent'' contribution to Manchester United while insisting that he has plugged an important gap in the team.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian took some time to adapt to his new surroundings following his £70 million ($79m) summer transfer from Real Madrid. However, he is now living up to his reputation as one of the best defensive midfielders in the business and Ten Hag feels his display against Tottenham alongside Fred showed that he is worth every penny the Red Devils spent on him in the summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed about the chemistry between the two Brazilians after the 2-0 win, Ten Hag said: "Definitely, there is a link between them, that is clear. Casemiro is now at the side of him and we see him developing and proving why we signed him. He is growing from game to game."

The Dutch tactician added: "You see how important a player like he is for the squad, he was magnificent and the performance shows the club's needed someone like him. He is showing that in the last few games, what he can do for the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro did not make his first Premier League start until the 2-1 win over Everton on October 9. He repaid the coach's trust with an assist for Cristiano Ronaldo and has since retained his place in Ten Hag's lineup, helping United stay in the mix for a top-four berth.

WHAT NEXT FOR CASEMIRO? The midfielder will be looking to carry on with his rich vein of form when Manchester United face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.