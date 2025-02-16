How to watch today's Temple Owls vs Florida Atlantic Owls NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Temple versus Florida Atlantic NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Temple Owls (14-11) will aim to put an end to their three-game skid when they welcome the Florida Atlantic Owls (14-10) to Liacouras Center for a Sunday noon showdown on ESPN2.

Temple has hit a rough patch, dropping three straight contests. Their latest defeat came at the hands of Tulsa, where they managed to put up 74 points, but their defense faltered, surrendering 80 points in the loss. The Owls shot 42.4% from the field, but they struggled to contain Tulsa's efficient attack, allowing them to shoot 53.4% from the floor.

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic enters this matchup riding high on a four-game winning streak. Two games ago, they steamrolled Tulsa 79-55, and in their latest contest, they handled Charlotte 87-75. FAU was on fire offensively, shooting 54.2% from the field and 48% from three-point range, showcasing their sharp-shooting prowess.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Temple Owls vs. the Florida Atlantic Owls NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Temple Owls vs Florida Atlantic Owls: Date and tip-off time

The Temple Owls and the Florida Atlantic Owls will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 pm PT at Charles Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Sunday, February 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 pm PT Venue Liacouras Center Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Temple Owls vs Florida Atlantic Owls on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Temple vs Florida Atlantic on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Temple Owls vs Florida Atlantic Owls play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Temple Owls team news & key performers

Jamal Mashburn Jr. put on a stellar performance, racking up 19 points, six assists, and three rebounds. He has been unstoppable all season, consistently leading the charge. Five different players chipped in with double-digit scoring, but it’s Mashburn Jr. who has been the offensive catalyst, averaging 22 PPG while shooting 42.9% from the floor.

Florida Atlantic Owls news & key performers

Kaleb Glenn also had a big night, delivering 18 points, six rebounds, and one assist. FAU's balanced attack was on full display, with four other players posting at least 11 points. Glenn, in particular, has been a reliable scorer, averaging 12.6 PPG on an impressive 54.3% shooting clip.