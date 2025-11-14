How to watch TCU vs Michigan NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The TCU Horned Frogs (2-1) get set to host the No.6Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at Schollmaier Arena on Friday in an intriguing early-season showdown.

Michigan rolls into Fort Worth with a perfect start to the season, sitting at 2-0. The Wolverines are coughing the ball up 12.5 times per game and averaging 16.5 fouls, but they’re coming off a nail-biting 85–84 victory over Wake Forest, a win that showed their composure in crunch time.

TCU, meanwhile, owns a 2-1 record and has been fairly efficient offensively, knocking down 47.0% of its shots, good for 152nd nationally. The Horned Frogs are fresh off a 78–65 win over Lamar, a performance that showcased their depth and balance on both ends of the floor.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the TCU vs Michigan NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

TCU vs Michigan: Date and tip-off time

The TCU Horned Frogs will face off against the Michigan Spartans in an exciting NCAAM game on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Date Friday, November 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT Venue Schollmaier Arena Location Fort Worth, Texas

How to watch TCU vs Michigan on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Michigan Wolverines live on ESPN2nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

TCU vs Michigan team news & key performers

TCU Horned Frogs team news

TCU hasn’t hosted a visiting team ranked this high since 2003, when No. 1 Kansas rolled into town. Now, with a top-six opponent on deck, the Horned Frogs enter riding a two-game win streak after recovering from a stunning 78–74 home loss to New Orleans. They’ve responded in style since then, routing St. Francis (PA) 104–63 and following it up with a 78–65 victory over Lamar.

Jayden Pierre powered TCU in the Lamar win, dropping 18 points on an efficient 8-for-12 shooting night.

In his 10th year at the helm, Jamie Dixon has assembled a fascinating roster, highlighted by Pierre, a Providence transfer, and physical forward David Punch, who brings size and grit at 6'7", 246 pounds. Punch embodies the toughness Dixon teams are known for, averaging 14 points, 6.7 boards, and 2.3 blocks. Sophomore Micah Robinson has also stepped into a key role, contributing 12.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per outing.

Michigan Wolverines team news

Michigan, meanwhile, barely escaped with a win earlier this week, surviving Wake Forest in overtime despite an ice-cold 4-for-25 night from three-point range.

Aday Mara was the star of the show, delivering a monster stat line with 18 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks. North Carolina transfer Elliot Cadeau chipped in 17 points, including a clutch free throw in OT that helped seal the deal.

According to KenPom, the Wolverines sit 15th overall, backed by a top-25 offense and a top-10 defense. Mara, the 7'3", 255-pound Spanish center who saw limited action during two seasons at UCLA, is flourishing in Ann Arbor, averaging 15 points, 12.5 rebounds, four assists, and five blocks per game.

Illinois transfer Morez Johnson leads the team in scoring so far with 17 points and 5.5 rebounds, while preseason All-American Yaxel Lendeborg has chipped in 10.5 points and 4.5 boards on 47.1% shooting.