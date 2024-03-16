How to watch today's Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the NHL match between Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers.

The Florida Panthers will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Amerant Bank Arena on March 16, 2024, at 6:00 pm EDT / 3:00 pm PT in a much anticipated NHL match.

The Panthers are considered favorites going into the game, having won two of their last three games against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NFL match, including how to watch, head-to-head results, and ticket purchasing information.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Saturday, March 16, 2024 Time 6:00 pm EDT / 3:00 pm PT Arena Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida, USA

How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online

The Lightning vs. Panthers NHL fixture will be broadcast live on ABC and ESPN. Fans can also live stream the game on ESPN+.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers Team News

Tampa Bay Lightning Team News

Key players Erik Cernak, Mikhail Sergachev, and Tanner Jeannot are all on the injured reserve list, which is bad news for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Cernak, a reliable defender, is out with a lower-body injury, which makes the team's defensive lineup less stable.

For the Lightning, Jeannot's loss removes a serious offensive threat, and Sergachev's broken tibia and fibula make things very difficult for them defensively. These losses will test the team's depth and toughness during an important part of the season.

Florida Panthers Team News

Key players Evan Rodrigues and Aaron Ekblad are both on the injured reserve list.

Rodrigues, the versatile right winger, is out with a lower-body injury.

Additionally, Ekblad's lower-body injury hurts the team's defensive core and leaves a big hole that Tampa Bay will be looking to exploit.

Recent Results and Schedule

Tampa Bay Lightning Recent Results

Date Opposition Result 10 March 2024 Philadelphia Flyers (Home) W(7-0) 08 March 2024 Calgary Flames (Home) L(3-6) 03 March 2024 Montreal Canadiens (Home) W(4-3) 01 March 2024 Buffalo Sabres (Home) L(2-3) 28 Feb 2024 Philadelphia Flyers (Away) L(2-6)

Florida Panthers Recent Results

Date Opposition Results 13 March 2024 Dallas Stars (Away) W(4-3) 10 March 2024 Calgary Flames (Home) W(5-1) 08 March 2024 Philadelphia Flyers (Home) L(1-2) 06 March 2024 New Jersy Devils (Away) W(5-3) 05 March 2024 New York Rangers (Away) W(4-2)

Head-to-Head