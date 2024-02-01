Tajikistan vs Jordan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Tajikistan will take on Jordan in the quarter-final of the AFC Asian Cup at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Friday.
Tajikistan were leading 1-0 right until the 90th minute of their Round-of-16 clash against UAE when the opponents equalized. They were able to hold their heads high with a win on penalties to book their place in the quarter-final.
Jordan managed only one win in the group stage but came out victorious in a thrilling 3-1 result in the Round of 16 against Iraq. The opponents were leading 2-1 at one point before a comeback towards the end helped a 10-man Jordan get the win.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Tajikistan vs Jordan kick-off time
|Date:
|February 2, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6.30 am ET
|Venue:
|Ahmed bin Ali Stadium
The match will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 6.30 am ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Tajikistan vs Jordan online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Tajikistan team news
Tajikistan boss Petr Segrt made only one alteration to Tajikistan's starting XI for their last-16 clash, bringing in Shahrom Samiev to replace Rustam Soirov.
In their previous match, Vakhdat Khanonov scored his third goal for the national team, but the real hero was Rustam Yatimov, who saved a penalty from Caio Canedo in the shoot-out.
Tajikistan predicted XI: Yatimov; Safarov, Khanonov, Dzhuraboyev, Nazarov; Shukorov, Rakmimov, Umarbayev; Soiroz, Samiev, Khamrokulov.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Yatimov, Barotov, Khasanov
|Defenders:
|Davlatmir, Nazarov, Safarov, Hanonov, Qurbonov, Nazarov, Imomnazarov
|Midfielders:
|Umarboev, Dzuraboev, Dzhalilov, Muhammadjoni, Shukurov, Panshanbe, Khailoev, Aini, Safarov
|Forwards:
|Soirov, Shervoni, Samiev, Khamrokulov, Azizboev
Jordan team news
Following a red card in stoppage time against Iraq, Jordan will be without Hamza Al-Dardour for this match.
Yazan Al-Naimat initiated the scoring for Jordan against Iraq, finding the net in first-half stoppage time, while Al-Arab and Nizar Al-Rashdan added the other goals.
Jordan predicted XI: Abu Layla; Nasib, Al-Arab, Al-Ajalin; Haddad, Al-Rashdan, Rateb, Al-Mardi; Al-Taamari, Al-Naimat, Olwan.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Abulaila, Al-Fakhouri, Al-Juaidi
|Defenders:
|Abu Hashish, Nasib, Marei, Al-Arab, Shelbaieh, Al-Ajalin, Bani Yaseen, Haddad
|Midfielders:
|Abu Taha, Abu Zrayq, Al-Rawabdeh, Al-Taamari, Al-Mardi, Ayed, Sadeh, Rateb, Al-Rashdan, Abu Jalbosh, Al-Awadat, Awad
|Forwards:
|Olwan, Al-Naimat
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|16/11/23
|Tajikistan 1 - 1 Jordan
|World Cup qualifier
|05/02/21
|Jordan 0 - 1 Tajikistan
|Friendly
|01/02/21
|Jordan 2 - 0 Tajikistan
|Friendly
|13/10/15
|Jordan 3 - 0 Tajikistan
|World Cup qualifier
|11/06/15
|Tajikistan 1 - 3 Jordan
|World Cup qualifier