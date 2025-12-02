How to watch Syracuse vs Tennessee NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The 13th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (7-1) hit the road Tuesday for a showdown with the Syracuse Orange (4-3) at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Syracuse enters the matchup at 4-3 and sits 17th in the ACC standings. The Orange have protected their home floor well with a perfect 3-0 mark but haven’t had the same luck away from the Dome, dropping their lone road contest, a lopsided 95-64 defeat to Iowa State. Over their last three outings, Syracuse has fallen to Kansas and Houston but managed to notch a win over Monmouth.

Tennessee, meanwhile, comes in at 7-1 and currently holds the No. 5 spot in the SEC. The Vols have been flawless at home (5-0) and have already secured a road victory this season. They’re looking to bounce back from a tight 81-76 home loss to Kansas. Prior to that setback, Rick Barnes’ squad strung together impressive wins over Houston, Rutgers, and Tennessee State.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Syracuse vs Tennessee NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Syracuse vs Tennessee: Date and tip-off time

The Syracuse Orange will face off against the Tennessee Volunteers in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York.

Date Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue JMA Wireless Dome Location Syracuse, New York

How to watch Syracuse vs Tennessee on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Syracuse Orange and the Tennessee Volunteers live on ESPN2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Syracuse vs Tennessee team news & key performers

Syracuse Orange team news

Syracuse comes into this one putting up 74.9 points per outing while giving up just 65.3 on the defensive end. The Orange shoot a respectable 46.2% from the floor, but their perimeter game has been cold, connecting on only 29.3% of their threes. Free-throw shooting has been a major Achilles’ heel, they sit near the bottom of the nation at 57.1%. On the glass, Syracuse averages 32.3 boards per contest, along with 15.6 assists and just 10.3 turnovers, showing decent ball security.

Freshman standout Donnie Freeman has been the engine of the offense, pacing the Orange with 17.8 points and pulling down 5.3 rebounds per game. Naithan George chips in 9.6 points and runs the show with a team-best 5.6 assists, while William Kyle III contributes 9.9 points and leads Syracuse with eight rebounds a night.

Tennessee Volunteers team news

Tennessee counters with one of the more explosive attacks in the country, hanging 85.9 points per game while surrendering only 65.4. The Vols shoot nearly 49% from the field and a solid 35.4% from deep. They’re far more reliable at the charity stripe than their opponents, knocking down 77% of their free throws. On top of that, Tennessee dominates the boards at 40.8 rebounds per game and moves the ball extremely well, averaging 20.9 assists, seventh-best nationally, though they do cough it up 13.4 times per outing.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie leads the charge with 18.5 points per game, also topping the team with 5.3 assists while adding 2.5 rebounds. Nate Ament has been a strong complementary force, pouring in 17.9 points per night and cleaning up the glass with a team-high 7.6 rebounds.