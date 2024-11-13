How to watch today's Syracuse Orange vs Maryland Terrapins NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Syracuse vs Maryland NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Following a surprise victory over then-No. 11 Duke on Sunday, the No. 11-ranked Maryland women's basketball team (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) is set to face another ACC rival on Wednesday, taking on Syracuse (1-1, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

In their last outing, Syracuse fell to Saint Joseph’s with a score of 84-70, marking their first home nonconference loss since November 2019, when they were defeated by then-No. 1 Oregon. The Orange led 22-14 after the first quarter, but Saint Joseph's found their rhythm from beyond the arc, shooting 14-of-26 (53.8%) from three-point range—the most three-pointers Syracuse has allowed since 2022.

There's little time for Syracuse to regroup, as they prepare to host a strong Maryland team at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Terrapins head into this matchup with momentum, coming off their 85-80 victory over Duke and holding an unbeaten record. While last season's clash between these teams was a tight contest, both have since undergone significant roster changes.

Syracuse Orange vs Maryland Terrapins NCAA Women's match: Date and tip-off time

The Syracuse Orange and the Maryland Terrapins in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY.

Date Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue JMA Wireless Dome Location Syracuse, NY

How to watch Syracuse Orange vs Maryland Terrapins on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Syracuse Orange and Maryland Terrapins live on:

National TV channel: ACC Network

How to listen to Syracuse Orange vs Maryland Terrapins play-by-play commentary on radio

Syracuse Orange team news & key performers

On Syracuse's side, senior guard Georgia Woolley is entering her third season and has been the Orange's top scorer so far, putting up 18 points against Niagara and 19 points versus Saint Joseph's. Last season, she was the team’s second-highest scorer, averaging 13.5 points, with additional contributions of 4.8 rebounds and three assists per game.

Kyra Wood is poised for a breakout season. After starting in 24 games last year and averaging 6.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 0.5 assists, she made a strong impression in the season opener against Niagara, scoring 19 points.

Sophomore guard Sophie Burrows has earned a starting role this season after primarily coming off the bench in 26 games last year. She averaged 4.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in her first year. This season, she has already tallied eight points against Niagara and added 14 against Saint Joseph's.

Maryland Terrapins team news & key performers

After ending last season as the 10th seed and facing a first-round NCAA Tournament exit—their earliest since 2010, when they missed the tournament entirely—the Terrapins strengthened their lineup through the transfer portal. Kaylene Smikle, a transfer from Rutgers, shone in Maryland's recent victory over Duke, leading the team with 23 points. Another key addition, Christina Dalce from Villanova, posted a double-double against the Blue Devils, contributing 14 rebounds along with 12 points.

Maryland also retained its top scorer from last season, Shyanne Sellers, who averaged 15.6 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.8 rebounds. However, the team lost two impactful players to graduation: their second-leading scorer Jakia Brown-Turner (13.5 points per game) and Brinae Alexander (9.2 points), who ranked fourth in scoring.